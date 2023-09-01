Who is Mr. Seven (7) from Baroque Works in One Piece Live Action? (Netflix)

Screenshot: Netflix

Zoro’s introduction at the beginning of the Netflix One Piece Live Action adaptation perfectly encapsulated how powerful and skilled the green-haired swordsman is. Before we could even get familiar with Mr. Seven, he was already split in two by Zoro’s blade. Sadly, this prevented the viewer from knowing more about this mysterious character.

Fortunately, the Baroque Works’ member does not end with his death on Netflix’s One Piece, as the character is featured in the original manga series. Keep reading to know more about the identity of Baroque Works’ Mr. Seven from One Piece’s Live Action show.

Beware of major spoilers for the One Piece Live Action, anime, and manga.

The Identity of Baroque Works’ Mr. Seven in the One Piece Live Action

Screenshot: Netflix

Mr. Seven was a member of the criminal organization Baroque Works, one of the major villain groups in the One Piece universe. Not much is known about this character, besides the fact that he was killed while trying to recruit Zoro before the beginning of the story. It is known that his appearance was widely different from his live-action counterpart.

In the manga, he was a round man with a number seven tattooed across his face. He was also a swordsman, a fact that was adapted into Netflix’s adaptation briefly by showing his sword. Despite the manga expanding briefly on Mr. Seven’s story, not much else is known, as he was only mentioned briefly on One Piece’s SBS, a segment where Eiichiro Oda answers fans’ questions.

What happened to Mr. Seven after his death?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

After the original Baroque Works member was killed by Zoro, he was replaced by another man, who also adopted the title of Mr. Seven. He continued the work of his predecessor, with relatively more success. He was a minor antagonist in the Arabasta Arc of the original One Piece manga.

Unlike the original Mr. Seven, this new agent uses a gun and is always accompanied by his partner, Miss Father’s Day. It is likely that fans will get to know this new Mr. Seven once Baroque Works is introduced to the Live Action adaptation of the series.

What is Baroque Works?

Screenshot: Netflix

Baroque Works is a terrorist organization founded by Sir Crocodile, one of the seven Warlords of the Sea in the world of One Piece. He is a ruthless criminal whose goal is to take over the Kingdom of Arabasta and acquire Pluton, a legendary weapon said to be hidden in this land.

He ate the Sand-Sand Fruit, which gave him the ability to control the sand around him, as well as transform his body partially or totally into sand. He used this ability to fight against Luffy and the Strawhats, who were trying to stop his plans.

This criminal organization had many other members, each one given a code name. Male agents were often referred to as Mr., followed by their member number. Female operatives were given holiday or weekday names, like Miss Monday. They will play a major part in the Arabasta arc, which is considered to be one of the best in all of One Piece.

