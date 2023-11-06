Image: ©Haro Aso / Kotaro Takata / Shogakukan / Zom100 Project / Bug Films

It’s been over a month since we heard from Akira and the gang for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime. We’ve seen adventures like beer runs, sushi nights, and hot springs in the apocalypse while a different threat emerges with the release of Zom 100 Episode 10-12!

Zom 100 Season Finale Episode 10-12: When Do They Release?

Zom 100 will release episodes 10-12 on Monday, December 25, 2023. For those celebrating during the holiday season, this might be exactly what they want, but due to no set release time, we’ll see whether this means a Christmas morning release. If it follows its previous release pattern, however, we’ll likely see it around 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET.

Zom 100‘s last cluster of episodes for its first season, dubbed a “Season Grand Finale” by VIZ, will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

Is the Zom 100 Anime Over?

While the anime might be finishing its season after a series of delays, the manga it adapts is far from over. It’s tough to say whether we’ll see another season due to the production issues Bug Films encountered, including Studio Shaft’s conspicuous absence from series billing in later episodes. The series had a lot of hiccups but amassed adoring fans for its fantastic animation and bold premise.

Will Zom 100 Get A Season 2?

It’s tough to say whether this series will last for the long haul due to the complications the first season encountered. Bug Films is a new studio and there’s no confirmation whether Zom 100 will receive a second season.

Given that the manga it adapts is now approaching 60 chapters and has not concluded, while the anime is only now adapting the Hometown of the Dead arc which could reach only as far as Chapter 21, there’s plenty to adapt. This also means that, if the series were to continue, they’d likely need to take their time to prepare this instead of encountering multiple delays and being shunted into the end of the next anime season like it tragically did in this case.

