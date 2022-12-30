Best-Family-Games-of-2022

Family games are a hot commodity in video gaming right now. With a new generation of gamers on the rise, parents and their children are always looking for the best new family games to play. Because the majority of games are geared toward adults, finding a new family game that is good can be challenging.

As a reminder, family games are classified as child-friendly experiences that oftentimes include couch co-op. Though there are a few family games that children can play on their own, the best family games have a way for both parent games and their gamer kids to get involved. Here are the best family games that come out in 2022.

Honorable Mentions

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

First in the honorable mentions list is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. This game is a sequel and it improves upon the first in every way imaginable. There is an open world with puzzles to solve, there are fights that redefine how to make turn-based tactics fun, and you get to play as Mario, his friends, and the Rabbids.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope received an 86 on Metacritic because of its amazing cast of characters and colorful combat. Though there is no co-op in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, this family game is the perfect foot in the door for any gamer who wants to try out turn-based strategy games.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars games are legendary in the gaming world and in 2022, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga capped off an era. This amazing family game lets you explore numerous planets that have tons of open hub areas wherein you can find collectibles, unlock new characters, and even complete favors. You’ll also be able to play through the entire Star Wars collection — Episodes 1 through 9 — all in LEGO form.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has an 80 on Metacritic. If you played LEGO Star Wars as a kid and are looking for the perfect game to gift to your sister, brother, niece, nephew, son, or daughter, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an excellent choice. Plus, it has local and online multiplayer!

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is the third installment of the wildly popular turf war shooter game that is perfect for any family. It has its own single-player campaign as well as a competitive multiplayer mode. With a bunch of different weapons to choose from, Splatoon offers fun and creativity while still being appropriate for a family game.

Splatoon 3 received an 83 on Metacritic. If you like shooters and want to introduce a more family-friendly one to a loved one, Splatoon 3 definitely isn’t one to miss. Though it doesn’t have local multiplayer, you can play it online with your family.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Wii Sports was one of, if not the most beloved game on the Wii. Now that the Nintendo Switch is out, Nintendo came out with Nintendo Switch Sports which is sort of like a spiritual successor to Wii Sports. Though it isn’t nearly as good as Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports offers a variety of sports games that are a blast to play in a group setting.

Though it only has a 72 on Metacritic, it is still a great game for any family. Just be sure to play it with a friend or family member because Nintendo Switch Sports alone isn’t as fun. All in all, Nintendo Switch Sports is a great time.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Last in the Honorable Mentions list of the best family games of 2022 is Mario Strikers: Battle League. Though it isn’t anything too special or outstanding, Mario Strikers: Battle League is an enjoyable twist on soccer, especially when it comes to playing games as a family. Though only two people can play together at a time, multiple Switch consoles can be linked wirelessly to play a game with up to eight people.

Mario Strikers: Battle League only received a 73 on Metacritic. If you have played all of the games on this list, love soccer and Mario, or just want to give this one a go, Mario Strikes: Battle League is a good game to try out.

AOTF’s Best Family Game of 2022 — Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Attack of the Fanboy’s pick for best family game of 2022. From the gorgeous colors and diverse landscapes to the welcoming and enjoyable gameplay, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands is an excellent family game. Both children and adults are bound to love this game.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, one player plays Kirby and the other plays Bandana Waddle Dee. Whether alone or in co-op, you’ll set out on an epic adventure that takes you through detailed levels. While the core gameplay and level designs are great, completing each level’s three missions to bring every lost Waddle Dee home to the hub world is rewarding, charming, and oozes cuteness.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land received an 85 on Metacritic and for good reason. If you are looking for an excellent game from 2022 to play with your family, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the best option.

That concludes the best family games of 2022. There are more family games that qualify as the best indie games of 2022, so check out that list for more. Though we got some great ones this year, we are excited to play Minecraft Legends and Moving Out 2 in 2023.