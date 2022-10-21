Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope allows players to join the world’s most beloved Plummer and his old and newfound companions in an intergalactic adventure, as they take on the field with a team of their choosing. But how many playable characters does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope have, and more importantly, how can you unlock each of them? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to assemble your dream team as soon as possible, here’s how to unlock all the playable characters in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

How to Unlock All Playable Characters in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

First of all, it’s important to point out that, unfortunately, Donkey Kong, Yoshi, and Rabbid Yoshi did not return for the sequel, instead giving their spots to three new faces. With that said, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope features a total of 9 playable characters, with Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Luigi, and Rabbid Peach being available from the get-go, while Edge, Rabbid Rosalina, and Bowser can be unlocked by taking part in the game’s main storyline.

To be more precise, you can unlock Edge during the game’s first main chapter, as she will join the party after you defeat its boss, Giant Wildclaw. Rabbid Rosalina, on the other hand, will be unlocked after you complete the second Pristine Peaks main quest, as she will join you after the boss battle. Last but not least, Bowser will be unlocked after players defeat Bedrock on the game’s third planet.

To recap, here’s how to unlock all available playable characters in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope:

Mario: Available from the get-go.

You can play Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2022