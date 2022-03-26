Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How to Reveal Hidden Missions

When exploring the mysterious world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, players will eventually come across trapped Waddle Dees that they’ll need to rescue. Almost every level in the game ends with the player rescuing three of them. However, there are also missions the player must complete in order to rescue more. This is vital for everyone to know, as a fair amount of Waddle Dees must be rescued in order to progress the game’s story. Not every mission will be known from the start, though, and players must reveal hidden missions as they search for their missing companions.

How to Reveal Hidden Missions in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

When starting a new stage, players will find a few missions with question marks where their description should be. These missions can be revealed by making progress on them during the stage. For example, one of the earliest missions given to players is “Make 5 Tulips Bloom”. After causing a single tulip to bloom, it will be added to the counter and the mission will be revealed. Other missions will be revealed only after they’re completed. A player might need to make use of the new Mouthful Mode, and a hidden mission might require them to avoid falling off cliffs. After clearing that section of the stage, the mission will be revealed.

If you don’t manage to complete every mission in one go, don’t fret! You can also reveal hidden missions by clearing the stage. At the end, a single hidden mission will have its description revealed. Only one mission can be revealed in this way at once, but you don’t need to clear all the other known missions. Some later missions are particularly cryptic as they require you to find secret areas, utilize brand-new mechanics, and wield specific copy abilities. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has only just released, so speeding through a level to reveal as many missions as possible might get you to 100% completion a bit faster than your friends.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.