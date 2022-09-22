Splatoon 3 Weapon Tier List: The Best Weapons, Ranked

Alongside introducing a variety of new features, one element fans of Splatoon were waiting for is the array of new weapons released into Splatoon 3. With multiplayer matches and PvP making up a considerable amount of gameplay, players need to find a weapon that suits them. So read on to find out where each weapon in the game falls in a tier list.

Every Weapon in Splatoon 3, Ranked

Currently, there are fifty-four weapons in Splatoon 3. As you progress through the games Hero Mode and unlock new rewards and Sheldon Licenses, the world of Splatoon 3’s whacky weaponry will open up to you. But it’s important to remember that everyone’s preferences in weapons will change, and you’ll prefer something that will suit your playstyle. So the best way to discover your favorites is to play around with each weapon and see what you like or perform better with.

Each weapon within the game will fall into one of eleven categories, Shooter, Splatana, Brush, Charger, Roller, Brella, Blaster, Stringer, Slosher, Splatling, or Dualie. These titles reference the weapon’s ability and are something to consider when selecting yours. For fans of close combat, something like a Splatana may seem more appealing than a Stringer. So it’s down to you to decide what is the best of the best. However, there is a level of ranking when it comes to weapon choice, which depends on the practicality and power of a weapon. The table below explores each weapon and ranks them via a tier.

Tier Weapon S E-Liter 4K, E-Liter 4K Scope, Splat Charger, .52 Gal, N-Zap 85, Splattershot Pro. A Sloshing Machine, Range Blaster, .96 Gal, Ballpoint Splatling, H3 Nozzlenose, Splattershot, Sploosh-O-Matic. B Splatterscope, Hydra Splatting, Splash-O-Matic, Bamboozler 14 MK I, Clash Blaster, Dark Tetra Dualities, Goo Tuber, Heavy Splatling, L3 Nozzlenose, Nautilus 47, REEF-LUX 450, Rapid Blaster Pro, Splat Duelies, Splatana Stamper, Splatana Wiper, Undercover Brella, Tri-Stringer. C Splattershot Jr, Splat Roller, Squeezer, Aerospray MG, Bloblobber, Dapple Dualies, Dualie Squelchers, Dynamo Roller, Explosher, Flingza Roller, Glooga Duelies, Hero Shot Replica, Jet Squelcher, Luna Blaster, Octobrush, Tentra Brella. D Slosher, Blaster, Classic Squiffer, Tri-Slosher, Carbon Roller, Inkbrush, Mini Splatling, Splat Brella.

S-Tier

S-Tier weapons aren’t necessarily always the strongest in the game, but they pack a punch. So whether you’re taking them into PvP or using them for a shift at Salmon Run, they are a worthy addition to any Ink or Octo’s collection. The odd weapon in this section may be a little on the expensive side, and may take a while to master the ins and out of, but once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll be the champion of every match. They’re fast and practical and almost guaranteed a win.

A-Tier

Although A-Tier weapons aren’t quite at the top of the table, they are still mighty and, if anything, slightly more accessible for players of any skill level than the coveted S-Tier. All players should have a selection of these weapons if they are jumping in and out of multiplayer matches, and any player who knows their way around an A-Tier weapon will be a crowd pleaser. Most importantly, A-Tier weapons will cause severe damage while remaining easy to use.

B-Tier

Weapons within B-Tier mark the steady decline into items rendered relatively useless. If you want to perform well in your matches, and all you have is a B-Tier weapon, you still have a high chance of a solid performance, but you may not hit as hard or as fast as anything in A or S. B-Tier is where most campaign-focused players will find themselves, with PvP giving players the extra push to reach for weapons in A and S. Any player looking to save their licenses rather than spend could quite happily settle with a weapon from this section and not feel the burn.

C-Tier

Moving onto the C-Tier selection, weapons feel slightly more stagnant than their higher-ups. Universally many players will struggle to get to grips with several weapons within this section, no matter how many hours they pour into the title or matches they delve into. C-Tier weapons aren’t bad; they just feel impractical, especially in the heat of the moment. As you progress through Splatoon 3, you’ll inevitably find yourself surrounded by nothing but these weapons, but as soon as you get the opportunity to move up, you should.

D-Tier

D-Tier weapons can be left as soon as there is any hint of an upgrade. While they still get the job done and are reliable weapons for new players, they aren’t much use past a certain point. D-Tier weapons tend to be unlocked early into the game, so players rapidly gain access to better weapons. A few later-tier weapons that don’t fit the bill are also placed in this tier due to feeling clunky in combat or generally pretty useless. But it’s safe to say these weapons should be avoided when possible.

Splatoon 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch.