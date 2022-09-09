The Best Weapons to Buy First in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has an incredible range of weapons for players to enjoy. From classics like the Splat Roller to brand-new additions like the Tri-Stringer, there’s a lot of equipment that fans will need to learn about. While something as simple as changing appearance and hair can be done at will, new weapons will need to be unlocked and purchased at Sheldon’s store. Deciding which weapons to choose can be tough, especially as each one requires a certain number of licenses. Players will want to figure out the best weapons to buy first if they want to have an easier time during their early battles in multiplayer.

Which Weapons are the Best to Buy First in Splatoon 3?

Making it to a certain level after fighting in online matches will let you pick from a new set of weapons. Each one will cost some licenses, but players lucky enough to own a gold license will be able to choose a new weapon in exchange for just one. Early weapons will act as a baseline for each weapon type. In other words, it’s a good idea to try and purchase every weapon up until reaching level 5. From there, it’s up to personal preference, but there are still some weapons you should keep an eye out for:

Splat Brella, Splatana Wiper, and Inkbrush – The Brella and Wiper are unlocked at level 5, while the Inkbrush is unlocked at level 7. They all serve as baselines for their weapon types despite the Inkbrush being unlocked later than the Octobrush.

and – The Brella and Wiper are unlocked at level 5, while the Inkbrush is unlocked at level 7. They all serve as baselines for their weapon types despite the Inkbrush being unlocked later than the Octobrush. Splattershot Pro and Jet Squelcher – These weapons have some of the best range you’ll find in their class. While their fire rate could be considered questionable, being able to outreach enemies can mean the difference between life and death.

and – These weapons have some of the best range you’ll find in their class. While their fire rate could be considered questionable, being able to outreach enemies can mean the difference between life and death. Carbon Roller and Dynamo Roller – These Roller variants allow you to specialize your playstyle. Each one will differ greatly from the regular Splat Roller, either in terms of fire rate or overall damage. Their differences exceed those of other weapons, so you should test them out and pick the one you like most.

and – These Roller variants allow you to specialize your playstyle. Each one will differ greatly from the regular Splat Roller, either in terms of fire rate or overall damage. Their differences exceed those of other weapons, so you should test them out and pick the one you like most. Tenta Brella, Dark Tetra Dualies, and Tri-Slosher – These weapons were some of the best in the Splatfest demo, and they still stand as some of the greatest weapons in PVP thanks to their unique abilities.

Outside of these recommendations, you should keep an eye on each weapon’s stat spread – along with your preferred game modes – before you begin your purchases. If you wish to play through plenty of Turf Wars, then Range, Fire Rate, and Mobility can be a lot more important than other stats. If you’re taking down plenty of foes in Anarchy Battles, you’ll want to focus more on stats like Damage or Handling. Luckily, every weapon can be tested out even at lower levels, so don’t be afraid to experiment before making your final purchase!

Splatoon 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.