How to Get Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3

The variety in weapons is one of Splatoon 3‘s most appealing features, but they come at a price. Sheldon Licenses are the key to unlocking Splatoon’s wonderful weaponry, but they can be a little tricky to come across, especially for those who don’t know where to start. Read on to find out how you can get your tentacles on Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3.

Where to Find Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3

There are two types of Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3, Gold and Normal. Gold Sheldon Licenses are easy to acquire for any player with saved data in Splatoon 2 since the data needs to be transferred in return for three Gold Sheldon Licenses. However, standard Sheldon Licenses are a little more challenging to come by since they require leveling up and a lot of weapon experience.

If you have saved data in Splatoon 2, the game will reward you with three gold Sheldon Licenses. There’s no need to manually transfer data as the console will check for previous game save data while you get set up in Splatoon 3, so it’s the easiest and most efficient way to receive Sheldon Licenses. But it’s also the only method to getting gold Licenses.

However, for players new to the franchise, Normal Sheldon Licenses will be the only option they have. Even though they are the more frequently occurring option, they are significantly more challenging to get a hold of. Additionally, there are two methods to unlock Normal Licenses, unlike gold which only has one option.

Standard Sheldon Licenses are given as a reward each time a player levels up, so the longer you spend in online multiplayer, the closer you’ll get to unlocking the next weapon. Alternatively, players can also receive them each time they gain experience with a weapon. So the best way to get Sheldon Licenses as quickly as possible is by using one primary weapon rather than switching between a variety.

Weapons can be purchased from Ammo Knights, located in the central hub of Splatsville. You’ll need more than one normal Sheldon License to unlock higher-quality weapons, so it’s essential to stock up when you can rather than splashing out as soon as possible. Golden Licenses are a little different since they allow players to unlock a weapon of any level for a single Sheldon License, so spend them wisely.

Splatoon 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch.