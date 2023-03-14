Image: Digital Extremes

In Warframe, you will start off with only one class (your Warframe), a primary, secondary, and melee weapon. As you progress through the game and see all it has to offer. With so many weapons and new frames to get, are there any codes that can get you some freebies to help lessen the early-game grind?

Most active codes you redeem for Warframe won’t give you anything like credits, Platinum, or even some gameplay items. Instead, you’re going to mostly get cosmetics for decorating the interior of your ship and player icons called Glyphs. With that said, check out the active codes below.

All Warframe Codes List

Warframe Codes (Working)

Parvos

AdmiralBahroo

AeonKnight86

AGayGuyPlays

AlainLove

AlexanderDario

Amprov

AngryUnicorn

AnjetCat

AnnoyingKillah

AshiSogiTenno

Avelna

Aznitrous

BigJimID

BlackOni

BrazilCommunityDiscord

Bricky

BrotherDaz

Brozime

BurnBxx

Bwana

CaleyEmerald

Casardis

CephalonSquared

CGsKnackie

ChacyTay

Char

Chelestra

Cleonaturin

CohhCarnage

ColdScar

ColdTiger

ConclaveDiscord

CopyKavat

Cpt_Kim

DanielTheDemon

DasterCreations

DatLoon

DayJobo

DebbySheen

Deejayknight

DeepBlueBeard

DeuceTheGamer

DillyFrame

DimitriV2

Disfusional

DjTechLive

DKDiamantes

DNexus

Eduiy16

ElDanker

ElGrineerExiliado

EliceGameplay

Elnoraeleo

Emovj

EmpyreanCap

Endotti

ExtraCredits

FacelessBeanie

FashionFrameIsEndGame

FeelLikeAPlayer

FloofyDwagon

FrostyNovaPrime

Frozenballz

Gara

GermanCommunityDiscord

Gingy

GlamShatterSkull

GrindHardSquad

H3DSH0T

HappinessDark

HomiInvocado

HotShomStories

Hydroxate

iFlynn

IISlip

Ikedo

InfoDiversao

IWoply

JamieVoiceOver

JessiThrower

JoeyZero

Joriale

JustRLC

K1llerBarbie

KavatsSchroedinger

KingGothaLion

Kirarahime

Kiwad

Kr1ptonPlayer

Kretduy

L1feWater

LadyTheLaddy

LeoDoodling

LeyzarGamingViews

LilLexi

LynxAria

Macho

MadFury

Makarimorph

MCGamerCZ

McMonkeys

MHBlacky

MichaelPostma

MikeTheBard

MissFwuffy

Mogamu

MrSteelWar

MrWarframeGuy

NoSympathyy

OddieOwl

OOSIJ

OriginalWickedFun

OrpheusDeluxe

PammyJammy

Pandaahh

PlagueDirector

PokketNinja

PostiTV

PrimedAverage

ProfessorBroman

Purkinje

Pyrah

r/Warframe

RagingTerror

Rahetalius

RainbowWaffles

RelentlessZen

ReyGanso

Rippz0r

Ritens

RoyalPrat

RustyFin

Sapmatic

SarahTsang

ScarletMoon

SerdarSari

Sharlazard

ShenZhao

Sherpa

Shul

SillFix

SkillUp

Smoodie

Sn0wRC

Strippin

StudioCyen

TacticalPotato

Tanandra

Tanchan

TBGKaru

TeaWrex

TennoForever

TheGamio

TheKengineer

TinBears

TioMario

TioRamon

TOTALN3WB

ToxickToe

TrashFrame

Triburos

UnrealYuki

VAMP6X6X6X

Vamppire

Varlinator

VashCowaii

Vernoc

VoidFissureBR

Voli

VoltTheHero

VVhiteAngel

Wanderbots

WarframeCommunityDiscord

WarframeRunway

WarframeWiki

WideScreenJohn

Woxli

Xenogelion

xxVampixx

YourLuckyClover

Zarionis

Zxpfer

Warframe Codes (Expired)

Aungelecette-dlp

Bikeman

Conquer

Cott-Brozime

Discord100k

Earson

FN6B-8RML-MLH6-GM2N

FalseProfit

FreeSword

GuardianCon2018

HOD-Triburos

InexpensiveGamer

LaborOfLove

Leyzar-dlp

M C I K

N00blShowtek

OldFriend

PCGamingShow2016

QTCC

QTCC2

RebelDustyPinky

RememberUs

SimarisCredits

SimarisDisplay

SimarisDucats

SolarisUnited

SpaceNinja

Sp00nerism

Summiy1G

Tennocon2022

TennoSkoom

TerminalBigFlip

TheDeadHaveDebts

Tweet4Tenno

TwoGrakata

VoidCrystal

Warframe

WarWithin

Wealth

WF-Death-Battle

WF-GCX-2021

WF20-4Gamer

How to Redeem Codes in Warframe

Image: Digital Extremes

You will need access to a smartphone or a computer’s web browser. Follow these steps.

Head on over to the Warframe website.

Log into your Warframe account.

If you play on a console, you can log in with your preferred platform on the login page.

Click or hover over the Store tab and select Redeem Code.

On this page, redeem the codes in the Working Codes section of our guide.

How Can You Get More Warframe Codes?

There isn’t a legitimate way to obtain more codes for this game. The only other time you can get codes is when you buy certain item bundles on the game’s store. Such bundles include the yearly Tennocon ones which will give you, the buyer, some kind of exclusive redeemable code.

Other than that, you can’t really obtain new codes unless Digital Extremes has a campaign for it otherwise.

Why Are My Warframe Codes Not Working?

If the codes you redeem aren’t working, make sure that there are no spaces in them. The redeem bar is very sensitive to additional inputs. If you copy-paste these, make sure to remove spaces if they appear.

Additionally, make sure that you apply them exactly how they are listed. The codes are also case-sensitive. That’s why it’s best to copy-paste them as you can. Finally, make sure you’re not pulling codes from the expired list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Warframe

If you’re looking for other ways to get free items in Warframe, you can tune in to their weekly Prime Time streams every Thursday at 6 PM EST. Convert times to your proper time zone accordingly!

There’s typically a Twitch drop for watching their official streams for a total of 30 minutes. They also reward some kind of useful item in-game. The hosts will also give out Platinum to viewers signed into Twitch!

Additionally, content creators on Twitter periodically host Prime Warframe and Platinum giveaways on their timelines. What you mostly need to do is retweet their post, comment, or follow them to put your name in the drawing.

What is Warframe?

Warframe is a third-person, free-to-play looter shooter with several quests, planets to explore, classes — or Warframes, weapons, and modes to sink hundreds of hours into. It’s also a game widely available on current platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. You can also engage in cross-platform play so there are no restrictions on who you get to play with.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023