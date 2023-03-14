In Warframe, you will start off with only one class (your Warframe), a primary, secondary, and melee weapon. As you progress through the game and see all it has to offer. With so many weapons and new frames to get, are there any codes that can get you some freebies to help lessen the early-game grind?
Most active codes you redeem for Warframe won’t give you anything like credits, Platinum, or even some gameplay items. Instead, you’re going to mostly get cosmetics for decorating the interior of your ship and player icons called Glyphs. With that said, check out the active codes below.
All Warframe Codes List
Warframe Codes (Working)
- Parvos
- AdmiralBahroo
- AeonKnight86
- AGayGuyPlays
- AlainLove
- AlexanderDario
- Amprov
- AngryUnicorn
- AnjetCat
- AnnoyingKillah
- AshiSogiTenno
- Avelna
- Aznitrous
- BigJimID
- BlackOni
- BrazilCommunityDiscord
- Bricky
- BrotherDaz
- Brozime
- BurnBxx
- Bwana
- CaleyEmerald
- Casardis
- CephalonSquared
- CGsKnackie
- ChacyTay
- Char
- Chelestra
- Cleonaturin
- CohhCarnage
- ColdScar
- ColdTiger
- ConclaveDiscord
- CopyKavat
- Cpt_Kim
- DanielTheDemon
- DasterCreations
- DatLoon
- DayJobo
- DebbySheen
- Deejayknight
- DeepBlueBeard
- DeuceTheGamer
- DillyFrame
- DimitriV2
- Disfusional
- DjTechLive
- DKDiamantes
- DNexus
- Eduiy16
- ElDanker
- ElGrineerExiliado
- EliceGameplay
- Elnoraeleo
- Emovj
- EmpyreanCap
- Endotti
- ExtraCredits
- FacelessBeanie
- FashionFrameIsEndGame
- FeelLikeAPlayer
- FloofyDwagon
- FrostyNovaPrime
- Frozenballz
- Gara
- GermanCommunityDiscord
- Gingy
- GlamShatterSkull
- GrindHardSquad
- H3DSH0T
- HappinessDark
- HomiInvocado
- HotShomStories
- Hydroxate
- iFlynn
- IISlip
- Ikedo
- InfoDiversao
- IWoply
- JamieVoiceOver
- JessiThrower
- JoeyZero
- Joriale
- JustRLC
- K1llerBarbie
- KavatsSchroedinger
- KingGothaLion
- Kirarahime
- Kiwad
- Kr1ptonPlayer
- Kretduy
- L1feWater
- LadyTheLaddy
- LeoDoodling
- LeyzarGamingViews
- LilLexi
- LynxAria
- Macho
- MadFury
- Makarimorph
- MCGamerCZ
- McMonkeys
- MHBlacky
- MichaelPostma
- MikeTheBard
- MissFwuffy
- Mogamu
- MrSteelWar
- MrWarframeGuy
- NoSympathyy
- OddieOwl
- OOSIJ
- OriginalWickedFun
- OrpheusDeluxe
- PammyJammy
- Pandaahh
- PlagueDirector
- PokketNinja
- PostiTV
- PrimedAverage
- ProfessorBroman
- Purkinje
- Pyrah
- r/Warframe
- RagingTerror
- Rahetalius
- RainbowWaffles
- RelentlessZen
- ReyGanso
- Rippz0r
- Ritens
- RoyalPrat
- RustyFin
- Sapmatic
- SarahTsang
- ScarletMoon
- SerdarSari
- Sharlazard
- ShenZhao
- Sherpa
- Shul
- SillFix
- SkillUp
- Smoodie
- Sn0wRC
- Strippin
- StudioCyen
- TacticalPotato
- Tanandra
- Tanchan
- TBGKaru
- TeaWrex
- TennoForever
- TheGamio
- TheKengineer
- TinBears
- TioMario
- TioRamon
- TOTALN3WB
- ToxickToe
- TrashFrame
- Triburos
- UnrealYuki
- VAMP6X6X6X
- Vamppire
- Varlinator
- VashCowaii
- Vernoc
- VoidFissureBR
- Voli
- VoltTheHero
- VVhiteAngel
- Wanderbots
- WarframeCommunityDiscord
- WarframeRunway
- WarframeWiki
- WideScreenJohn
- Woxli
- Xenogelion
- xxVampixx
- YourLuckyClover
- Zarionis
- Zxpfer
Warframe Codes (Expired)
- Aungelecette-dlp
- Bikeman
- Conquer
- Cott-Brozime
- Discord100k
- Earson
- FN6B-8RML-MLH6-GM2N
- FalseProfit
- FreeSword
- GuardianCon2018
- HOD-Triburos
- InexpensiveGamer
- LaborOfLove
- Leyzar-dlp
- M C I K
- N00blShowtek
- OldFriend
- PCGamingShow2016
- QTCC
- QTCC2
- RebelDustyPinky
- RememberUs
- SimarisCredits
- SimarisDisplay
- SimarisDucats
- SolarisUnited
- SpaceNinja
- Sp00nerism
- Summiy1G
- Tennocon2022
- TennoSkoom
- TerminalBigFlip
- TheDeadHaveDebts
- Tweet4Tenno
- TwoGrakata
- VoidCrystal
- Warframe
- WarWithin
- Wealth
- WF-Death-Battle
- WF-GCX-2021
- WF20-4Gamer
How to Redeem Codes in Warframe
You will need access to a smartphone or a computer’s web browser. Follow these steps.
- Head on over to the Warframe website.
- Log into your Warframe account.
- If you play on a console, you can log in with your preferred platform on the login page.
- Click or hover over the Store tab and select Redeem Code.
- On this page, redeem the codes in the Working Codes section of our guide.
How Can You Get More Warframe Codes?
There isn’t a legitimate way to obtain more codes for this game. The only other time you can get codes is when you buy certain item bundles on the game’s store. Such bundles include the yearly Tennocon ones which will give you, the buyer, some kind of exclusive redeemable code.
Other than that, you can’t really obtain new codes unless Digital Extremes has a campaign for it otherwise.
Why Are My Warframe Codes Not Working?
If the codes you redeem aren’t working, make sure that there are no spaces in them. The redeem bar is very sensitive to additional inputs. If you copy-paste these, make sure to remove spaces if they appear.
Additionally, make sure that you apply them exactly how they are listed. The codes are also case-sensitive. That’s why it’s best to copy-paste them as you can. Finally, make sure you’re not pulling codes from the expired list.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Warframe
If you’re looking for other ways to get free items in Warframe, you can tune in to their weekly Prime Time streams every Thursday at 6 PM EST. Convert times to your proper time zone accordingly!
There’s typically a Twitch drop for watching their official streams for a total of 30 minutes. They also reward some kind of useful item in-game. The hosts will also give out Platinum to viewers signed into Twitch!
Additionally, content creators on Twitter periodically host Prime Warframe and Platinum giveaways on their timelines. What you mostly need to do is retweet their post, comment, or follow them to put your name in the drawing.
What is Warframe?
Warframe is a third-person, free-to-play looter shooter with several quests, planets to explore, classes — or Warframes, weapons, and modes to sink hundreds of hours into. It’s also a game widely available on current platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. You can also engage in cross-platform play so there are no restrictions on who you get to play with.
- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023