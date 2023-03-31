Image: Farlight Games

Call of the Dragons has many players who frequently visit the game to enter codes and enjoy everything that is on offer in terms of strategy. Finding codes can be quite difficult for Call of Dragons so it is no surprise why people are always searching around for them. This article will take you through everything you need to know about all of the Call of Dragons codes.

All Call of Dragons Codes List

Call of Dragons Codes (Working)

All of the working codes for Call of Dragons have been listed below.

playCoDnow — You will get one 60-minute speedup, one 8-hour Enhanced Gathering, and a Silver Key.

Call of Dragons Codes (Expired)

All of the expired codes for Call of Dragons have been listed below.

UTER3DB3T5

Welcome

CoDGuide

CodDotGuide

UTKPPIKS2I

How to Redeem Codes in Call of Dragons

Follow all of the instructions that have been listed below to redeem codes in Call of Dragons.

Boot up Call of Dragons on your chosen device, iOS, Android, or PC. Get past the tutorial section if playing for the first time. Press/click on your Profile image in the top left of the screen. Press/click on the cogwheel in the bottom right of the panel. Go to the “Other” section. Press/click “Redeem Gifts” and enter the code in the typing box. Press/click on “Exchange”.

How Can You Get More Call of Dragons Codes

In order to get more codes we would recommend visiting the official Discord server where you will find codes posted from time to time. One of the best ways to check for codes in the server is to type “codes” in the server search bar and then find answers to the questions posted. The official Twitter will also be of benefit for you to find codes.

Why Are My Call of Dragons Codes Not Working?

For codes such as “UTER3DB3T5” you may notice the code screen says “Promo Code Used” after you try to exchange it; even if you haven’t redeemed it yet. There has been no official word on this yet but it can be concluded that these are likely inactive codes. Even though it doesn’t come up with the invalid code pop-up, nothing is gained from redeeming the codes with that message.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Call of Dragons

Completing various quests/tasks in Call of Dragons will let you get rewards and loot for free. Along with that taking part in events in the game will let you get even more precious rewards from them. These two avenues are going to be your best strategies for getting rewards quickly.

What is Call of Dragons?

Call of Dragons is a Massively Multiplayer Online game with fantasy and strategy elements. This is a game that is very similar to titles such as Rise of Kingdoms and Clash of Clans. The visual style of the game keeps players interested and there are also a variety of familiar mechanics in play — it makes sense why people stick around.

