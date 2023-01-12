Shuudan is one of the Roblox experiences where a lot of people venture into its servers each and every day, of course with so many people visiting the experience it is no surprise that players are always on the lookout for codes. In a similar way to Control Army codes, there will tend to be both working and expired codes. This article will take you over all of the Shuudan codes that are working and expired in Roblox at this moment.

All Shuudan Codes List

All of the codes which you can redeem in Shuudan are as follows in the section below. Note that Shuudan codes do not have to be entered case-sensitively in order for them to work so this means you won’t have to worry about that when redeeming them.

Shuudan Codes (Working)

These are all of the working codes for Shuudan to get cash. Unfortunately, there haven’t been too many codes with extreme rewards to get but any free reward is always excellent to have. There are quite a number of expired codes for this experience.

Shuudan is back from the grave! – $3000

Shuudan Codes (Expired)

Reset Code 2!

NB3ISREAL!!!

JOSEISANTON

FIXEDGOALKEEPER

Popsreturns

HappyNewYears!

How to Redeem Codes in Shuudan

Launch Shuudan on Roblox. Press on the ‘Shop’ section when at the main menu. Click the blank box at the top left and type the code in the box. When you are happy with the code, press ‘Finished’ and you can redeem the code.

You can redeem codes in fairly similar ways through menus in experiences such as World of Stands for redeeming codes. No matter what experience you plan on playing through, it is always worth a check to look for any codes.

How Can You Get More Shuudan Codes?

Codes for Shuudan can be usually found posted on the Shuudan Discord server and also by the Developer of the game on Twitter @TigerBool so these are great places to start looking for any extra codes that could appear for the experience.

Why Are My Shuudan Codes Not Working?

From time to time there could be issues with entering codes and these are known as ‘glitches’ within games when something doesn’t work as expected. A good way to try and fix this is by restarting the experience and opening up the game to try again. Although, sometimes the reason for codes not working is that the codes you entered are simply expired and don’t work anymore.

What Is Shuudan?

Shuudan is an experience in Roblox which is based on the anime known as Blue Lock. If you enjoy soccer-style games then you will no doubt spend a lot of your time enjoying Shuudan which is largely based around the sport with even controls for dribbling in the game, passing, headering, and more.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023