12 Strategy Games to Play if You Love Fire Emblem

No matter what kind of gamer you are, the Fire Emblem series has a little bit of everything to appeal to all types of gamers. If you’re a fan of strategy, action, or even dating sims, Fire Emblem has you covered on all of the above. However, once you have exhausted everything to do in the game, you may be looking for something else to keep you preoccupied. Give one of these titles a shot, to see if it helps you scratch that Fire Emblem itch!

12 Games To Play If You Love Fire Emblem

12. Triangle Strategy

Featuring a beautiful 2.5D art style, you’ll find plenty to love about Triangle Strategy beyond that. You’ll be in command of your troops, finding different ways to approach increasingly dramatic situations, and so much more. If you’re a fan of strategy titles, you’ll be doing yourself a disservice by missing out on this game, especially if you are a fan of in-depth strategy titles. Triangle Strategy is also available on the Nintendo Switch, giving it a perfect home on your shelf besides Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

11. Into The Breach

Easy to learn, difficult to master, much like their previous title, FTL. In the world of Into The Breach, you’ll need to empore your best strategy to help fight off a race of monsters called the Vek, while also learning more about what is to come for your world. You’ll find that this is an incredibly easy title to ease yourself into if you’re not used to the strategy genre, but something that you can learn alongside and continue to grow with. An excellent title all around for every gamer, you’ll be glad that you’ve given this game a try.

10. Final Fantasy Tactics

If you’re looking to try your hand in the world of Final Fantasy, Square Enix has you covered once more. Taking the characters that you know and love from a familiar franchise, and putting them into a whole new game type, fans have been clamoring for a new entry in the Final Fantasy Tactics series for years, and with good reason. Much like Fire Emblem, you’ll find a cast of loveable characters, all with their own unique personalities that you can grow alongside and get to know more and more. Plus, the gameplay loop is extremely satisfying all around, even with the age of this title.

9. Advance Wars

Another Nintendo franchise that lay dormant for far too long, fans are excited to finally get their hands on the remastered versions of these original strategy masterpieces. With an amazing art style, witty banter, and excellent gameplay, you’ll feel right at home when you trade in your horses for tanks in this game. While the remaster has been put onto the back burner, due to ongoing complications with the Ukraine War, Nintendo has finished this title and is set to release it shortly, once things have calmed down in other parts of the world.

8. Valkyria Chronicles

If you’re a fan of third-person shooter titles, as well as strategy games, Valkyria Chronicles is the perfect choice for you. Using a unique graphical style, there isn’t anything on the market that can match the aesthetic that this game puts out, and the strategy that comes alongside is top of the class, as well. You’ll be in direct control of your characters, as you make your way through the battlefield and take down your foes while learning about them and their stories all along the way. A very unique title, and something that many players may have overlooked in the past.

7. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom battle

A unique pairing that we never knew that we needed, Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle came out of the left field and stole the hearts of gamers across the world. While they could have settled and given us a fairly easy title, the combat and strategy that are in this title could rival that of something like X-Com, so you’ll need to put on your thinking cap and make sure you’re making all of the right moves as you make your way into this epic strategy game. Plus, they gave Mario a gun, and that’s pretty cool if you ask us.

6. The Banner Saga

An epic saga that spans over three separate titles, it’s hard to recommend just one of these games. With hand-drawn art that looks like it came out of an 80’s animated Lord of the Rings-style fantasy, this is easily still one of the most incredible-looking titles on this list. You’ll also be hard-pressed to find another game that allows you to get as in-depth as this title, as you make your way through each of its unique entries. Not only that, but the story stands out high above many other games, but it can also be a very daunting title to get into if you’re not the most strategy-focused individual on the market.

5. Disgaea

One of the things that fans like the most about Fire Emblem are the banter that happens between different characters that you can come across, especially as you build your relationships up further and further. Take that idea, make it raunchy, crude, and immature and you’ve got Disgaea, a strategy franchise that has been running for many years, with countless entries that you can choose from. You’ll find yourself chuckling as you make your way through these games, especially if you’ve got a mind that is living in the gutter, and don’t mind your characters being crude and crass.

4. Slay The Spire

Trading out your squared battlefield for rectangular cards, you’re still going to need to employ quite a lot of strategy if you’re looking to survive the dark and deadly world of Slay The Spire. Making your way through these dungeons alive is going to require you to build a proper deck, learn your characters inside and out, as well as make sure that you’re keeping up to date on how they’re personally doing, as well. A unique take on the genre, you’ll find plenty to love in Slay the Spire as you dig your heels in and take the plunge into this world. n

3. X-Com 2

While Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle may have set the stage for an easier entry, X-Com 2 is not afraid to make you die. You’ll need to put on your best strategy guise as you play through this title and make sure that you’re ready for every move that you make to count. While it’s quite different in tone to Fire Emblem, you’ll find that the relationships that you build with your characters in X-Com will matter, as well. You’ll also need to make sure that you’re ready to say goodbye at any time, because much like Fire Emblem, you may lose your favorite teammate if a mission goes wrong.

2. Vandal Hearts

Back when Konami used to make games, they used to make games with an impact, that would change the outlook of how certain genres would look and feel for years. Vandal Hearts changed the strategy genre on its head, with an insane amount of customization options, class options, and so much more. Even today, it’s hard to imagine what the strategy genre would look and feel like if this title wasn’t realized during the PlayStation 1 era, as it helped changed the landscape of Tactical Strategy forever. You’ll find an epic story that follows you through, alongside imaginative locations and in-depth gameplay that still holds up.

1. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together

If you’re looking for a tough title, that won’t hold your hand, and isn’t afraid to make you feel the punishment for your negligence, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is going to be your best overall choice for a tactical strategy game. Introducing the permadeath system, you’ll only have one try with your characters, and if they die on the field, they’re gone forever. This is something that has even made its way into the Fire Emblem franchise, and multiple other titles since. While it is insanely tough, you’ll find it to be one of the most satisfying titles available on the market to scratch your tactical strategy itch.

And there we have it, 12 games to get into if you’re a fan of Fire Emblem! While Fire Emblem is traditionally a tactical strategy game, that doesn’t mean that it’s not afraid to branch out at times and try something else on for size. With the recent Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, you’ll find yourself in the middle of the battlefield, taking out thousands of enemies at a time, rather than just one at a time.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem: Three Hopes are available now on Nintendo Switch.