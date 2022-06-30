The Best Abilities to Equip in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

One of the new customization options added to Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is how you can equip abilities to any character that provide them bonuses in combat. While classes and characters have always had innate abilities in Fire Emblem games prior, the ability to remove and grant those abilities has never been something you could do. While the abilities are granted by having mastery of a class, a character can still equip some abilities no matter what class they are. Let’s go over the best abilities to use in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Best Abilities to Use in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

While the equipable abilities can be equipped no matter the class you are using, you will still want to use a bit of common sense when equipping abilities. Putting the Faith ability on a warrior won’t really do much since they can’t use healing magic, luckily the game will prevent you from making this kind of mistake. Put you can still put defensive abilities on anyone which won’t be useful on most classes aside from tanks.

Prowess

Each weapon type has an associated Prowess ability and you should always have equipped. Each level will increase the damage you deal with the associated weapon type by 10% per level up to 20%. While this may not be the most active ability, a flat 20% damage bonus is something you should always have.

Life Force

For this ability, you will need to have access to the mage job, but any class can use it once you have it. Life Force will greatly increase your combat arts and magic damage at the cost of some of your health. The damage boost provided is insanely useful no matter the class and as long as you keep an eye on your health and heal when you need to you will be fine. You can also bring a priest with you into battle and have them set up to assist you and keep you healed up.

Death Blow

The stun gauge is very useful for quickly dispatching tougher enemies, but it can be hard to fully deplete it the first time it shows up. Deathblow increases the amount of time the stun guage is visible which should allow you to fully deplete it in one go. All you need for this ability is to gain access to the Brigand class.

Wild Abandon

Another Brigand ability, Wild Abandon increases the amount of damage you deal while also increasing the amount of damage you receive. This is a good option to take if you don’t feel comfortable hurting yourself every time you want to do damage, you just need to make sure you are constantly dodging attacks. You could also combine both Wild Abandon and Life Force, but you will want to play some class with healing if you choose to do this.

Vantage

A great ability to combine with Life Force. This Mercenary ability will allow perfect guards to fill up your Warrior Guage and the Awakening Guage by a small amount. Since Life Force will keep you at low health for most of a fight, you will constantly be able to take advantage of this ability. You will also be blocking more attacks since Life Force doesn’t give you the extra health to just get hit.

Trust

This ability is great if you constantly have an adjutant unit with you. if either you or the adjutant unit has this skill equipped, the adjutant attack and guard guage fill up much quicker. This ability is great since you don’t need to have the ability equipped on your character for it to take effect. You can just slot it onto a character that you only ever use as an adjutant and then have them, partner up with you in every battle.

Many other abilities are decent but only provide their benefit to a specific class. Some of the best abilities are also character-specific, like the Gatekeeper’s Camaraderie ability. However most of the time these abilities are also directly linked to a character-specific class of some kind as well. If you need any more help with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes make sure to check out our other guides.