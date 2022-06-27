Complete Three Hopes Expedition Guide: All Answers for Every Character in Fire Emblem Warriors

Expeditions are a new feature in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and taking an ally on an expedition will allow you to grow closer to them and raise your support rank to increase their performance during battle. However, you’ll have to choose the correct answers and dialogue options to get the best results, which can be a tricky situation since you’re only given three chances. However, each character has a predetermined correct answer for each dialogue line, so this guide contains all of the perfect responses for every expedition in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Go on an Expedition in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Expeditions are unlocked in chapter 5 of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. They’re similar to tea time from Three Houses, allowing you to get to know your recruits better. You can invite a character on an expedition after reaching support level C with them. Check out our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes gift guide to learn everyone’s favorite items.

There are several expedition locations that will be unlocked as you upgrade the Recreation Quarters of your camp, but the location does not affect anything other than an offhand comment your partner will make when you first arrive. Some locations will have a yellow icon, however, meaning that an encounter will take place there. An encounter is a bonus interaction with your companion, so it’s a great way to develop your relationship further.

All Perfect Answer Responses for Expeditions

When you are spending time with your companion on an expedition, you will be able to either Ask a Question or Talk. If you choose to ask them something, then you’ll get a different response based on what you ask about. This guide only details the responses for the Talk option, since these are static and easily predictable.

Each character has a good answer, a medium answer, and a bad answer. Obviously, you want to choose the good answer since that will raise your support level the fastest, so these are the correct answers for every character in all three routes.

Black Eagles – Scarlet Blaze Route

There are 11 Black Eagles characters that can be taken on expeditions during the Scarlet Blaze route.

Edelgard

Hubert

Ferdinand

Linhardt

Caspar

Bernadetta

Dorothea

Petra

Monica

Manuela

Jeritza

Edelgard Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Tell me if you see any pretty flowers. Not to pluck, mind you—just admire. Promise you will. What are you thinking about? You look as if your mind is a dozen leagues away. Say you’re thinking about dinner. The sun is so warm on my skin. I see why people pine for it so. Say you’re one of those people. There are hunting grounds near Enbarr that the Imperial family uses for outings. Invite her to hunt with you. I thought outings like this were a noble pastime, but I see you’re an expert as well. Say that you’re just acting like one. Though I don’t see them, I know Hubert’s people are out there somewhere, watching us. Suggest you look for them. Do you ever wish you could be completely and utterly alone? It is a daily dream for me. Express concern for her.

Hubert Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response You always seem to be enjoying yourself. Not to say that I am miserable of course. Reply that it goes without saying. You do love inviting me on excursions. You must be quite fond of them…or me. Laugh. Are you ever struck with a brilliant strategy on expeditions such as this? Propose a competition. When I told Her Majesty today, she expressed a wish to come along. You should invite her. Suggest you all go together. Have I ever mentioned how you would fit right in at House Vestra? Heh. Consider the idea. In the beginning, there was no goddess in Fodlan. That is scripture, by the way—not sacrilege. Say you’ve had that same thought. If I were planning to kill me, this would be the perfect opportunity. Purposely let your guard down.

Ferdinand Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Ah, the great horizon… I do not know what became of me just then. Shout along with him. Your horse is so well behaved. You must have something of a gift with animals. Smile and say it’s a special bond. Fodlan’s nobility face a crisis, and I consider it my sacred duty to see us through it. Ask if there’s anything you can do. I admire how much effort you put into getting to know us all. I ought to do the same. Say you won’t be outdone. I hope I might escort you about Aegir… the most beautiful, tranquil sea. Jokingly ask if you’ll live together. When I was young, my parents often took me out riding. Ah, those were better times… Say you’re here for him now. Hubert cannot abide… The man needs to lighten up! Say Hubert is a true friend.

Linhardt Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I thought for certain you’d have a Crest, but no. I still find that so strange. Offer to help him research. The aristocracy… so I recognized many of the other students when I first visited the academy. Envy him for having such old friends. Mind if I catch some shut-eye? I feel so safe with you that I can’t help myself. Wake him with a funny story. Let’s rest here a bit longer. Also, horseback riding really should be classified as heavy labor. Wholeheartedly agree. I’m sorry I was thinking about you… what were you saying? Crack a joke. I’m fond of the silences you often get in the middle of conversations. Stay silent. Have you ever been to Hevring territory… the slopes are simply impossible. Say it’d be perfect for hiding away.

Caspar Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Sorry are you bored? I wish I had something more interesting to say. Come up with a fun topic yourself. Being in the outdoors really makes me want to move. Say, how about a run? C’mon, just 20 miles or so! Declare that he won’t beat you. I’m glad I don’t have to take over for my father… I’m not exactly what most people consider “lord material.” Say he’s in his element right now. You’re good at pretty much everything. I really respect that. Act cocky. Haha, whoops!… I’m not gonna doze off like someone we know. Suggest you get some exercise. This alone time is fun… invite the whole team. Suggest you do just that tomorrow. I dunno a thing about the Church of Seiros, but it’s never really affected me all that much. Doubt whether he’s being truthful.

Bernadetta Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response My mother and I used to go on trips just like this. Ask about memories of her mother. I’m pretty good at riding horses… when I was a kid. Admire her skills. I made us some sweets! Wanna eat them now? Commend her. The only problems with these outings are all the wide-open spaces you keep taking me to. Ask if she wants to look for a cave. What a great view. I should bring paints with me next time. Reassure her that you won’t watch. You know, this war would be over tomorrow if we all decided to stay home with the door shut. Ask what exactly she would suggest. I’m a lot more relaxed out here—probably because there aren’t any people to scare me. Sympathize.

Dorothea Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I sometimes wonder… if the Southern Church had been restored sooner. Say you don’t know. You are a completely different creature… I never tire of observing you. Laugh and say you feel the same way. Would you cry if something happened to me… I’m curious. Declare that you wouldn’t let her die. You don’t seem very concerned with pride. Are all mercenaries like that? Shrug your shoulders. They can’t possibly get mad at us for taking a little break every now and again. Suggest it be your little secret. Do you have a dream… How do you imagine your life after the war? Say you do have dreams. I hear the opera company is doing what they can to lift people’s spirits in these dark times. Say you want to help somehow.

Petra Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I thought Fodlan’s army… but instead, the rules are having much flexibility. Say they should be even more so. We have no horses in Brigid, so riding is still a thing of much newness to me. Ask what they use instead of horses. We should be training here in secret… and give our friends much surprise. Eagerly suggest you shock them all. I read books before coming to Fodlan… but it was still a thing of difficulty. Say she should ask people for help. Your hair changes color… this is a thing of much strangeness. Ask about the legend. Brigid is between Fodlan and Dagda. We are getting many ideas from both. Hope that trade will flourish. Sometimes a hunt will last for days I have to be sleeping in trees or between rocks. Say you want to hunt too.

Monica Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Are you ever overcome with feelings of… I’m asking for a friend of course. Say you’ve never felt that way. If Her Majesty wills it, I want to annihilate… those who slither in the dark. Say you need to learn the truth first. Don’t you think Her Majesty… Apologizes, just a stray thought. Admire her devotion. Fighting inland for too long… I used to love swimming there. Vow to all go together someday. I remember every single word you’ve said… when you first burst in to save me. Say you’re glad she’s all right. I know Hubert is capable, but his attitude leaves much to be desired! Look on with a smile. My father was not a legitimate heir… The situation is… complicated, to say the least. Catch her meaning and feel for her.

Manuela Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response You might hear rumors… but don’t you dare believe them. Offer to join her every so often. Everyone has at least a little darkness… Is there really anyone out there who is truly pure? Say that can be alluring too. My Ideal partner? …someone who would clean my room without complaining, I suppose. Say that love solves everything. My beautiful singing voice is a gift from the goddess… very much like to share Compliment her magnificent voice I’m not single because I want to be. I just haven’t found “the one” yet. Cheer her up with a rational excuse. I know the river of time flows… I’m trapped in its rapids more often than not. Think about what that implies. I’m a woman who tends to… let off steam once in a while. Say you’ll accompany her next time.

Jeritza Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response The evil inside me… cursed swordsman for whom there is no salvation Say he should atone for his deeds. I fight as I see fit. Nothing more. Simply listen. My mother and sister remain in good health… No. Enough. Stay Silent This bores me. I only find delight in battle. Volunteer to spar with him. Don’t bother inviting me to victory parties. I won’t go. Nod quietly. I can sense that you and those maggots are of the same ilk. Consider the similarities. That sword of yours… Perhaps it can excise the evil inside me. Say you’ll tree and see.

Blue Lions – Azure Gleam Route

There are 10 Blue Lions characters that can be taken on expeditions during the Azure Gleam route.

Dimitri

Dedue

Felix

Sylvain

Ashe

Ingrid

Annette

Mercedes

Catherine

Rodrigue

Dimitri Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I’m not very comfortable around children. Help him think of things he can try. Consider the terrain we’re in. Say it depends on the situation. At times, I feel there must be some purpose… Express your thoughts on the matter. I have seen much death. Say he must always be ready for that. I’d like to show you around Fhirdiad. Say you’re looking forward to it. Lady Rhea granted me some wisdom. Express interest. I prefer not to name my horses. Say you understand how he feels.

Dedue Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Duscur is a land of fishermen. Suggest you take a boat next time. I’ll restore Duscur to its former glory. Offer to help. I wouldn’t be standing here now if His Majesty… Say he should be grateful. I have nothing but trust for Lord Rodrigue. Say you want to learn from him. Not long ago, I saw children from Faerghus. Feel the significance of that. I hope to devote my entire life to His Majesty. Laugh and say that’s just like him. I don’t adhere to the Seiros faith. Say Dedue should do that himself.

Felix Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response They say you can’t fight a war on an empty stomach. Say that’s for the next war council. Both the Empire and the Alliance have a clear hierarchy. Say that hierarchy is pointless. I would’ve got even better with a sword. Say he can learn on the battlefield. I don’t care who you are or where you came from. Say you’re ready for a fight anytime. Houses Blaiddyd and Fraldarius have been. Ask for more details. Gautier territory is famous across Fodlan. Suggest you think it over together. The boar’s more relaxed and genuine than he used to be. Say that you’re relieved too.

Sylvain Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Ingrid’s more delicate than she looks. Nod solemnly. Everyone keeps telling me how serious I am. Say it doesn’t matter. I wish I could’ve stayed a naïve kid a little longer. Laugh and say that’s how life is. My mother and father were fine enough. Point out that he’s still a good son. His majesty didn’t have much of a way with women when he was young. Laugh and say you never know. Felix used to be such a nice kid. Say that people grow up. I wish we could’ve stayed at the academy at least until. Suggest you hold a post-war ball.

Ashe Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Lonato taught me so much. I couldn’t even read before I ended up at Castle Gaspard. Say you’ll be his teacher now. Everyone has to figure out their own sense of justice for themselves. Say that’s exactly right. I worked so hard to get into the academy… finally walked through the doors. Say he can learn on the battlefield. It’s almost like a dream for a commoner like me to be fighting alongside all these nobles. Say that he earned it. I’m glad you asked me out here. Work has been sort of ground to a halt recently. Promise to invite him again. It’s been so long… Though I do remember the taste of his cooking, strangely enough. Ask for more details. I wonder what life would have been like if you never showed up at the academy. Say it would’ve been a bumpy ride.

Ingrid Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I imagine if Faerghus had been even just slightly more destitute. Say she shouldn’t get hung up on what-ifs. There was a famine in Galatea. Sympathize. Have you ever read chivalric romance? Talk about your favorite story. I want to create a world where nobody has to worry. Offer to help. There are many things I wish I could say. Ask for more details. If we can’t bring an end to this war. Say something motivational. Felix and his majesty perform all their duties. Cheer her on.

Annette Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response It gets so cold in Fhirdiad. Ask how to make snowfriends. My cousin Simon’s not a bad person or anything. Simply listen. I like the capital fine enough. Ask her to give you a tour. I bet I could swing a heavy axe around no problem. Say it depends on how hard she tries. I never really get to relax on my days off. Promise to invite her out. I’d love to visit Derdriu over in Leicester sometime. Agree. What do you like more, sweet or spicy food? Say you like both.

Mercedes Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I hope I can go shopping again soon… There are so many things I want! Invite her to go into town sometime. Annie and I have been close … She’s the best friend I’ve ever had. Smile and say that’s wonderful. My hair has been getting long… never sure whether to cut it or let it keep growing. Say she’d look great either way. Sometimes I think about going back to Fhirdiad. I wouldn’t want to live with my adoptive father, though. Invite her to go to Fhirdiad with you. I wonder how my mother is fairing. I do get letters from her sometimes, at least. Say she should go see her. I hate fighting…but if both sides have reason to do so, there’s no avoiding it. Vow to create an age of peace.

Catherine Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I’ve never been great at needlework, but it sure comes in handy when a tent needs repairing. Invite her to practice with you. You sure you don’t want to spar a little? It seems like a waste not to, now that we’re here and all. Say that sometimes it’s nice to relax. Come to think of it, you don’t have a nickname, huh? Maybe I should give you one. Be pleased. Until I can protect the people who are dear to me, I’m going to keep getting stronger. Sympathize. It sure is quiet here. It’s actually making me a little antsy. Suggest you train after you get back. I also studied at the Officers Academy at Garreg Mach, so I guess that would make me your senior. Ask about her time there. Fódlan needs Lady Rhea now more than ever. We have to protect her, no matter what. Nod fervently.

Rodrigue Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response In our Kingdom, a rigorous procedure must be followed before one can implement sweeping change. Think about what you can do. I had my first taste of Duscur wine the other day. It was almost like nectar from the goddess herself. Ask to hear more about Duscur. During our time at the Officers Academy, His Majesty Lambert and I would often skip out on classes in search of adventure. Fond memories indeed. Ask for more details. Lambert’s aptitude for magic was…subpar, to say the least. So, I decided to master it myself instead. Say you want to learn magic too. I believe it’s the duty of elders such as myself to support the younger generation as they build the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. Say you trust him. The margrave is a cunning man, yet has great difficulty expressing his emotions. This is especially true of the events surrounding Miklan. Be sympathetic. I’ve always encouraged Felix to pursue the path of the blade, but I never expected he’d take to it with such devotion. Commend Felix’s dedication.

Golden Deer – Golden Wildfire Route

There are 10 Golden Deer characters that can be taken on expeditions during the Golden Wildfire route.

Claude

Hilda

Lorenz

Raphael

Ignatz

Lysithea

Marianne

Leonie

Holst

Shamir

Claude Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response A lot of people think of foreigners as subhuman… Say it’s what’s inside that counts. If Fodlan was a container, Fodlan’s Locket would be… Say that ignorance can bring disaster. Everyone’s got at least one or two secrets… Give him an ambiguous smile. The Five Great Lords are all… Question if he’s serious. You ever get the urge to drop everything… Say you’re OK because of Claude. I’d love to wander around Derdriu with you… Ask what it’s famous for. It’s crucial to have a victory feast… Say you should have more feasts.

Hilda Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response So many people… I wish they’d put more importance on living. Say that sometimes you just have to. I’m so glad I’m not an heir… Say that’s not the point. Have you noticed anything different about me… Compliment on how it suits her. My space is pretty messy… Offer to help her clean. A lot of people act differently towards me… Ask if you acted differently too. Just because we’re in the middle of a war doesn’t mean we can’t be fashionable! Praise her motivation. I think people who have trouble relying on others… Admit that you do have trouble with that.

Lorenz Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response My father… but he’s well loved by the common folk. Say he’s a wise ruler. Gloucester has many beautiful sights as well. I would love for you to see it someday… Say you’re looking forward to it. …but I’ve learned to see the forest for the trees. Let that sink in for the moment. I briefly attended the school of sorcery in Fhirdiad … but had to withdraw due to certain circumstances. Say you’re sad to hear that. I always strive to live up to noble status. Have I succeeded in your eyes? Say he seems like a true noble. Even the highest quality tea leaves will taste horrible… Ask if teaware is also important. A person cannot grow stronger if they lack ambition. Do you have any aspirations? Keep them to yourself.

Raphael Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I don’t think I would have become a merchant… Laugh and say he’s right. Big cities aren’t the only places with great food… Ask if food is their main draw. I’m kinda bad at staying still… Suggest you exercise together. I’m not so great at using my head, but I’m pretty handy at muscle stuff. Declare that you won’t be outdone. Animals are incredible… I always feel grateful to them, especially when I go for seconds. Say you could learn from him. I got a letter from my little sis… but I was still happy to get it. Suggest you write a reply together. My little sis will be fine without me, as long as she’s got our grandpa. He’s real strong. Say she must still miss him.

Ignatz Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response People often tell me that being a knight doesn’t suit me… Say he’ll be a knight unlike any other. It’s important to be mindful of tableware… Ask for advice on the right tableware. I’m not jealous of nobles or people with Crests. They have their own share of troubles.… Say that’s something only they know. If there really is a goddess I wonder what she looks like. Say you think she’s a young beauty. Apparently, my ancestors lived in Leicester before the alliance was even formed. Ask about Ignatz’s ancestors. I’m worried about historical ruins getting destroyed during the war. There’s no way to get them back once they’re gone. Vow to protect those historical sites. The world stretches far beyond Fodlan’s borders. Wouldn’t you like to see it all someday? Ask where he’d like to go.

Lysithea Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I have a tendency to think I’m always right. …it’s a difficult habit to break. Praise her for being so self-aware. If you could be reborn, would you choose to be a noble or a commoner? Say you don’t care about your rank. Apparently Ordelia Territory used to have a lot of fertile land… Suggest you make it fertile again. For the life of me, I can’t understand people that only wanna talk about love… Say it’s because they’re facing death. House Ordelia isn’t descended… have been born with Crests over the years. Show appreciation for their efforts I don’t understand why certain vegetables exist… Say she doesn’t have to eat them. The responsibilities of a noble are such a burden, I don’t have time for all that. Say she should just give it all up.

Marianne Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Even if I become the next Margrave Edmund, I doubt I will be able to make the people in my territory happy. Say it’s OK to make mistakes. I often read books when I’m alone in my room. Ask what books she’d recommend. Do you ever wish you could just throw everything away and escape to another world? Ask if she wants to escape together. Do you think the goddess truly watches over us? I believe that she does. Joke that you met her once. The goddess always watches over us, even now. Whisper a prayer. There’s no need to kill poor animals for our food. Couldn’t we just eat vegetables instead? Apologize for eating meat. I’m adopted. House Edmund took me in when my real parents went missing. Simply listen.

Leonie Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response People don’t need Crests to be strong. I’m never gonna use my lack of a Crest as an excuse for anything. Say that other stuff counts more. I borrowed a lot of money… I feel bad about that. Praise her for becoming a mercenary. I think everybody has at least one fateful encounter that completely changes their life. Say you’ve had one too. Me and art don’t really agree… it just isn’t in my wheelhouse. Praise her for her other talents. In this day and age, what does it even matter who’s a noble and who’s a commoner. Suggest getting rid of ranks entirely. I managed to become a mercenary, but it was really tough to make money when I was starting out. Praise her dedication.

Holst Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I learned much at the academy. It will be difficult to replace an institution of that caliber. Say it would require trial and error. In the end, training one’s body doesn’t count for much. The mind is what truly matters. Say that you should spar sometime. The key to a well-regimented life… I suggest you give it a try. Proudly inform him that you already do. Some believe a Crest is all it takes to be a great noble, but I fully intend to prove otherwise. Ask if he’s doing that for his sister. I often share vital intelligence with Claude, such as which mushrooms are and aren’t poisonous. Say you have wisdom to share too. My battles with Almyra molded me into the soldier I am today. Perhaps I ought to thank them for that. Say that you also have a good rival. To accept the teachings of Seiros unquestioningly is to abandon reason itself. Eagerly vow to study for yourself.

Shamir Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response Yup nice and quiet. Nod quietly. We almost one the battle between Dagda and the Empire—but then one man changed everything. Declare that you’ll surpass him. It’d be pretty great if you came from outside Fodlan, too. Of course, there’s no evidence of that. Laugh and agree that would be neat. I’ve spent seven years in Fodlan. Can’t believe it’s been that long. Ask her where she’ll go next. I don’t feel like we have to talk. I’m good with silence. Say you talk because you want to. More and more people are… And the bigger the name, the more their head is worth. Declare that you won’t be outdone. The constant battles make times like this precious. Be happy to hear that from her.

Unaffiliated Characters

Finally, there are 6 characters not related to any particular house that can be taken on expeditions once you’ve recruited them.

Yuri

Balthus

Constance

Hapi

Byleth

Jeralt

Yuri Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I’m able to grin and bear it when I have to be on horseback, but in truth, I find riding a steed rather excruciating. Suggest you take a break. I want this war to end, but there are plenty of folks making good coin from it that would disagree. Brainstorm about what you can do. One of my underlings recently got married. I had to come down on him about cleaning up his act. Wince and say leaders have it rough. I conduct most of my business in the backstreets. I’ll have to show you around sometime—though I can’t guarantee your safety. Say you’re used to danger. Are you a fan of board games? I’m a bit rusty, but we should definitely play sometime. Gladly take him up on that. You often take chances when the odds are stacked against you, and I don’t think I’ll ever understand it. Agree. Even if I wasn’t born with this face, I would’ve found some other way to make it big. Laugh and say you can imagine.

Balthus Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response If you ever see an unwholesome type… lend a hand, all right? Laugh and say he’d owe you one. Up for some sparring? I mean, we don’t have to but… Take him up on that. Just once, I’d like to be that guy who single-handedly turns the tide of battle. Worry he’ll get himself killed Whenever I find myself somewhere with fresh air, I start to miss the mustiness of Abyss. Ask him to tell you about Abyss. You should open yourself up to nature, like I do. It’s good for the soul. Give it a try. You might not know this, but there was a fourth house at Garreg Mach called the Ashen Wolves. Say you did actually know that. I’m pretty good at picking my fights, but these are hard times for folks who can’t say the same. Admit you’re not good at it either.

Constance Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I feel I would be more fit to serve as a squire… What do you think? Be seriously unsure how to answer that. I suspect I’d be more useful to the army if I just left it altogether. Say she’s definitely useful in the army. You have also experienced the trauma of losing everything… we’re kindred spirits in that sense. Say you’re here now because of it. Are you familiar with curses? Unlike magic, there is much I do not understand about the art. Say you want to learn to use them. I wonder if I will ever genuinely laugh… Suggest you laugh together. I have drifted through the Kingdom… during my time in this most transient of worlds. Tell her that you feel the same.

Hapi Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I can’t imagine doing anything other than what I’m doing right now. Say that her decision must be right. Say, have you ever eaten the root of this plant? …I also think it’s poisonous. Say you almost died from eating it. You ever eat fancy noble food? …leaving my tastebuds confused. Agree. So I have a theory about you—that what you say and what you’re thinking are usually very different things. Admit it. Honestly, I’m secretly rooting for you. That’s it. That’s all I got. Say that you’re rooting for her too. I always sleep like a rock… being the way I am. Reveal you have strange dreams. I really like singing, but I only know songs… no one else has even heard of. Ask her to teach you those songs.

Byleth Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response I’ve always had strange dreams. You? Reveal that you do too. Jeralt’s reputation took a big hit after you defeated us. Suggest building it up again. We live in an age of war—but I feel like that’s what I’m suited to. Express your doubt about that. I took naturally to the sword from the first moment I held one. Share your own first sword memory. I hope all our allies survive this war. Say you’ll all pull through. You’re easy to fight for. Your commands are intuitive. Say Byleth is better. I’ve had an immense appetite since I was small, but can also go days without eating a thing. Say you feel the same way.

Jeralt Expedition Answers

Question Correct Response The longer you live, the more past there is to haunt you. Laugh and say you feel the same. Enbarr hasn’t changed much over the years. I remember the churches had the most beautiful paintings hanging in them. Ask him to tell you more. Fhirdiad underwent massive changes during the reign of the late king. Now few traces of the past remain. Ask him to tell you more. Derdriu’s always been a pretty unique place. Not sure if it’s because of the people or the land itself. Ask him to tell you more. You spent some time at Garreg Mach, right? How did academy life treat you? Talk about how you met your friends. I won’t tell you what to feel, but we’re allies now, so let’s at least try to get along. Say you overcame obstacles together. I’ve been clumsy as an ox since birth. It nearly got Alois killed once. Be relieved that Alois is all right.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.