Dimitri Expedition Answers: What to Say to Dimitri in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

If you’re looking to have a great conversation with a blond beauty in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you can’t go wrong with Dimitri. One of the heartthrobs from Three Houses has made their return to the hybrid screen, where you’ll be able to chat them up for a chance to get some great rewards, as well as a chance to get to know them more than ever.

While you can’t fully romance characters like you could in previous titles, you’ll still be able to boost your friendships with these characters, and earn some great lore and rewards from these interactions. Combining these with some of their favorite gifts will allow you to make a fast track into their hearts. Let’s see what the questions and answers may be for Dimitri when you go on your expedition, and how you can achieve a Perfect Conversation!

Dimitri – Conversation Time: Talk

“I’m not very comfortable around children.”

Help him think of things he can try

“Consider the terrain we’re in”

It depends on the situation

“At times, I feel there must be some purpose…”

Express your thoughts on the matter

“I have seen much death.”

He must always be ready for that

“I’d like to show you around Fhirdiad.”

You’re looking forward to it

“Lady Rhea granted me some wisdom.”

Express interest

“I prefer not to name my horses.”

You understand how he feels

Dimitri – Conversation Time: Ask A Question

When it comes to the Ask A Question portion, you’ll be able to ask Dimitri anything that is on your mind. You’ll have quite a few topics to choose from, and they tend to vary every time you speak to them. Let’s see what the best options may be!

Ask about their worries

Nod empathetically

Ask about any personal news in their life

State your thoughts

Ask about their dreams for the future

Nod

Ask about their memories of the past

Agree

Ask about their friendships

Offer encouragement

Ask about their preferred fighting style

Acknowledge it

Ask about their likes

Sympathize

Ask about their dislikes

State your thoughts

Ask what they think of you

Nod empathetically

Ask about their home

Smile and Nod

And there we have it! If you follow along with this helpful guide, you’ll knock out a perfect conversation with Dimitri in no time! If you’re looking to cross a few more off of your list, depending on which house you started in, we also have guides on perfect conversations with Eldelgard and Bernadetta, as well. If you’re wanting to know how long you’ll need before you reach the end of this new Fire Emblem experience, we’ve got you covered there, too! Make sure that you’re claiming awards, as well, to keep your army in tip-top shape!

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch