Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Chapter List: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

If you’re looking to get into a long and exciting journey full of familiar faces, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes may be a great choice for you. Coming off of the heels of the previous entry in the franchise, you’ll be able to visit with some familiar friends and potential love interests as you make your journey through this exciting new adventure.

However, if you’re worried that you may grow tired of this game before it reaches its climax, due to its new combat or anything along those lines, we’ve got you covered. We will dive into the details of how long the game can take to complete, as well as how many chapters there are before you reach the end!

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Chapter List – How Long To Beat

If you’re looking to zoom through the game, and get to the end as soon as possible, it looks as if you are going to need around 20 hours or so to make this happen. You’ll be missing out on some important information, and not taking the time to get to know and love your team as much as possible, but if you’re in it for the combat and the story, you’ll be able to make this happen quickly.

However, if you’re looking to experience everything that this game has to offer, including the options for gifts to give, you’re going to need at least 40 hours. This could be per playthrough if you’re looking to experience all three of the different paths that the game has to offer.

You’ll have a total of 17 Different Chapters to make your way through, with 15 standard chapters, and 2 secret chapters to discover as you make your way towards the true ending. As the full chapter list is revealed, we will update this article with all of that information.

If you’re hoping that this game will play like the previous Fire Emblem titles of the past, with romanceable characters and the sort, you may be a little disappointed. However, with the new combat method, letting you wipe out fields of enemies with your favorite characters from Three Houses, you’ll find a blast to be had through the game.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.