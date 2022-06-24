How to Claim Available Awards in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

As you make your way through Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you’ll earn different types of awards that will benefit yourself and your team in battle, or as gifts that you can give to your comrades. Making sure that you’re keeping up on how your friends and foes are doing is important in this game, as you may need to make sure that someone has more defense points than others or extra magic abilities.

We’ll give you the information that you need on where you’ll need to go to get your awards after your battles, and what they may entail. Here are all of the details that you’ll need to know about where to claim awards in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes!

Awards Master in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Once you return from the field of battle, you may notice that someone in the center of your base is claiming “Be sure to grab your awards!”, and you’ll notice them standing near a bulletin board in full Knight garb. As you make your way through your camp, you may notice someone near the Strategist that is ready to hand out your new awards. You can also check on your map and search for the Awards Master, and this is where you’ll need to go to claim your new awards. These will be given to you in the guise of an item, which can be used to bulk up your units, or as a gift that you can give to your favorite recruit. Unfortunately, you will not be able to romance them, but you still can develop friendships with them that will last until the end of time.

Make sure that you’re prepared to make your way back into the world of Fire Emblem, and that you’re prepared for a fairly lengthy journey ahead of you. You’ll find yourself drawn into a whole new combat style, so make sure that you’re leaving the more tactical approach in the back of your mind, and you’re ready to bring the pain to thousands of opponents at a time!

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.