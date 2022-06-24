Bernadetta Expedition Answers: What to Say to Bernadetta in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

If you’re looking to help push your friendships even further, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will let you get back into the spotlight with your favorite characters in the series. Not only will you be able to give them some great gifts to help your friendships evolve, but you’ll be able to go out on Expeditions with them to get to know more about them and more about their backstories.

If you’re looking to learn more about the fan favorite from the Black Eagles, you’ll go with Bernadetta and find out much more about her already lengthy back story. If you’re looking to score some bonus points with this purple-haired beauty, you’ll want to follow along with our guide on the best answers to give to achieve a Perfect Conversation!

Bernadetta – Conversation Time: Talk

“I’m pretty good at riding horses”

Answer: Admire her skills

“The only problem with these outings are the wide spaces you keep taking me to.

Answer: Want to look for a cave?

“Probably because there aren’t any people around to scare me.”

Answer: Sympathize

“The war would be over tomorrow if we all stayed home”

Answer: What would you suggest?

“I made us some sweets.”

Answer: Commend Her

“My mother and I used to go on trips like this.”

Ask about her mother

“What a great view. I should bring paint with me next time.

Reassure her that you won’t watch

Bernadetta – Conversation Time: Ask A Question

With Ask A Question, it’ll be your turn to ask her anything that is on your mind, so make sure you’re checking these answers to get the best conversation going!

Question: Ask about their likes Be Envious

Question: Ask about preferred fighting style Sympathize

Question: Ask about their friends Act dependable

Question: Ask about dreams for the future Laugh

Question: Ask about memories of the past Be relieved

Question: Ask about their dislikes Console

Question: Ask about their home Nod

Question: Ask about any personal news Cheer up

Question: Ask about their worries Sympathize

Question: Ask what they think of you Apologize



And there we have it! While there is sadly no option to fully romance these characters, getting to enjoy some spicy conversation will be more than enough for many players of the series. While this new entry deviates from the normal strategy formula, you’ll still find a long game ahead of you. Make sure that you’re claiming your awards as you find them, so you can continue to help your favorite characters grow and evolve as you play!

- This article was updated on June 24th, 2022