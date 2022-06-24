Which House Should You Choose in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes brings the choices matter idea with it despite being an entirely different genre of game. One of the more important choices you will make early on in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is to choose which house you want to be a part of. This is a big decision as you can’t go back and change it later without reloading an earlier save or starting a whole new game. Let’s go over which house you should choose in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Which House Should You Pick in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The Fire Emblem Franchise is well known for having game-changing choices and even when venturing into a new genre of game, they kept this element of choices having major effects on the game. Quite early on in your playthrough of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you will be prompted to pick a house to join, and based on the amount of information shown for each house you may not think this is a big deal.

However, the house that you pick will quite literally shape the story you experience. Each house has its own storyline that you will follow and while the major events will cross over between houses, the overall story will be different depending on which house you pick.

Your starting cast of characters is different for each house and you won’t be able to get characters from other houses outside of the one you pick. so you will want to pick mostly for the roster. While you can change any character to a different class later in the game, you will be stuck with them for the early game so you will want to pick a house roster that you can work with.

For the Black Eagles House, you will have access to a lot of mages right out the gate. Mages are one of the stronger starting classes and will hit quite hard, the main drawback though is the lack of defense that they have.

The Blue Lions House has a lot of fighter-type units, from Knights to Chevaliers. You’ll have plenty of tanky units to throw into a fight and they can be upgraded into Great Knights and Wyvern Lords.

Finally, you have the Golden Deer House which features the most well-rounded starter setup. You have a mage or two as well as a few fighters. You’ll always have the right unit for whatever fight you find yourself taking.

While you can easily change the class of any character in the game to whatever you want, each character has their own predetermined class line that they are proficient at. So you can make a knight into a mage, but they would have much better stats if you were to keep them going down the path of the Great Knight.

Each unit also has its own unique abilities that you will want to keep in mind when picking your house. These are specific to each character and can not be changed at any point. This helps keep them in line with their preferred class line but also provided the benefits to your house choice outside of the story.

Just make sure you make a save before you have to pick a house so you can pick each house and inspect each character’s unique ability if that is how you want to choose your house. Of course, there is nothing wrong with picking a house for story reasons and the differing stories for each house encourage multiple playthroughs.

Once you have settled on a house, you will want to keep in mind what kind of gifts each character likes to increase your support rating with them and make each character as strong as they can be. If you need any more help with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes make sure to check out our other guides.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.