Edelgard Expedition Answers: What to Say to Edelgard in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

For those who took the route of the Black Eagles, we all know you were hoping to get closer with Bernadetta and most likely Edelgard. With the lack of romancing along the way, you can still form bonds with the people in the house you choose to align yourself. There will be moments when you can go on expeditions with characters in the house once you get to Chapter 5. Here, you can really talk with people with predetermined answers. In regards to Edelgard, here are the optimal answers for her expedition.

What to Say to Edelgard in Her Expedition (Answers)

There comes a time when you’ll have conversation time with her where you can do one of two things. You either talk with her or ask a question. If you want to maximize support levels in general, but specifically her, choose these responses depending on what kind of conversation you have with her.

Conversation Time – Talk

“What are you thinking about? You look as if your mind is a dozen leagues away”

Answer: Dinner

“The sun is so warm on my skin. I see why people pine for it so.”

Answer: You’re one of those people

“There are hunting grounds near Enbarr that the Imperial family uses for outings.”

Answer: Invite her to hunt with you

“Tell me if you see any pretty flowers. Not to pluck, mind you”

Answer: Promise you will

“Do you ever wish you could be completely and utterly alone? It’s a daily dream for me.”

Answer: Express concern for her

“Though I don’t see them, I know Hubert’s people are out there somewhere, watching us.”

Answer: Suggest you look for them

“I thought outings like this were a noble pastime, but I see you’re an expert as well.”

Answer: Act like one

Conversation Time – Ask a Question

When you ask a question, Edelgard will give you an answer based on the question you asked. From there, you have to have a response that will increase her overall impression of you. Just like talking, choosing the right answer will greatly benefit you in the long run.

Ask about their likes.

Answer: Smile

Ask about their dislikes.

Answer: State your thoughts

Ask about their family.

Answer: Let it sink in for a moment

Ask what they think of you.

Answer: Act dependable

Ask about their memories of the past.

Answer: Be envious

Ask about their friends.

Answer: Give a pep talk

Ask about any personal news.

Answer: Express worry

Ask about their fighting style.

Answer: Ask for more details

Ask about their worries.

Answer: Act dependable.

The questions vary but are from this pool. If we missed one, let us know and we’ll update it. The last thing you want to happen is for your conversation to “fizzle”, only giving you a slight boost in support. You can also save scum if you want to ensure you get all the optimal answers in one go.

