Which Characters Are Unlocked with New Game+ in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a huge cast of characters to play as. With three full houses of playable characters as the Ashen Wolves group, you have plenty of characters to choose from. However, there are still a few extra characters that you won’t be able to recruit to your house until you play through the game at least once. Let’s go over all the characters that you will gain access to on your New Game+ playthroughs in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Which Characters are Unlocked in New Game+ in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Although many of the characters in Fire Emblem Three Houses are playable in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there were a few fan favorites missing. Although Seteth and Flayn are only recruitable during the Azur Gleam path, Rhea is still unable to be recruited. While she was not a recruitable character in Three Houses, it is made to seem like she was playable in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. That’s because Rhea is one of the New Game+ characters for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Rhea, Arval, and Sothis are all New Game+ characters, however, Sothis will only be available if you managed to recruit Byleth in a previous playthrough. The Gatekeeper is also a New Game+ character, but he will take even more effort than Sothis to unlock and it is impossible to unlock them on your first New Game+ playthrough. When you do have him unlocked, The Gatekeeper can be recruited in the same way as all the other New Game+ characters.

The New Game+ characters will not just be handed to you as soon as you start up a new game, you will need to spend of renown to unlock them. Rhea, Sothis, and Arval will all cost you 60 Renown points to unlock, which isn’t cheap but they are all very unique characters with a stronger starting class than other characters. To unlock them you will need to visit your personal tent in the camp and use your desk. Under the Renown Points tab, you should see a new option to recruit characters with Renown Points. In that menu, you should see all of the characters you have unlocked to recruit with New Game+.

You can also unlock these characters in your story completed save the same way you would in your New Game+ save. That way you can equip them with better gear and level them up quicker. But they will shine the best in a new playthrough as their power will help you breeze through the early game. If you need any more help with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes make sure to check out our other guides.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.