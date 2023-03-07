Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes for Anime Showdown & +1 Blocks Every Second, and Developers Can Now Compare Engagements To Other Experiences

One of the most exciting parts about developing an experience in Roblox is watching your player count jump to new heights. However, seeing other experiences gain popularity while yours hits a stagnant patch could be a bit heartbreaking. With a new tool put out for developers, you’ll be able to see how other experiences are comparing to yours on a more intimate level. Alongside this news, we’ve got some fresh codes for Anime Showdown, and +1 Blocks Every Second, so let’s go snag some freebies!
All Anime Showdown Codes (March 2023)
Combat experiences are all the rage on Roblox, and Anime Showdown is one of the best around. You’ll need to put your money where your mouth is when you face off against other live players and show that you’re the strongest player on the server. With these codes, you’ll be able to give yourself an extra boost to get ahead of the curve.
Anime Showdown Codes – Working
- 6MILVISITS – Gems and XP Rewards
- PATCHMOVED2NEXTWEEK – Gems and XP Rewards
- FREECOLOSSALCHEST – Free Chest
- SORRY4SHUTDOWNONTUESDAYPATCH – Free Coins
- TUESDAYPATCHFIX – Free Coins
- REJOIN2FIXLOADING – Free Coins
- UPDATE1 – Free Coins
- SORRY4BUG – Gems and XP Rewards
- 1MILVISITS – Free Gems, Coins, and XP Rewards
- fudd10_v10 – Free Gems, Coins, and XP Rewards
Anime Showdown Codes – Expired
- RELEASE
- 10K!
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN2
All +1 Blocks Every Second Codes (March 2023)
As the name suggests, every second you’re in +1 Blocks Per Second, you’ll earn another block. While this premise may sound silly, the experience that lies beneath is surprisingly engaging, and you’ll find yourself striving to become the tallest on your server without even thinking about it. With these codes, you’ll have a chance to get ahead and start working toward becoming the biggest blocker around.
+1 Blocks Every Second Codes – Working
- release – 100 Blocks
- oblivion – 10,000 Blocks
- 8mvisits – 8000 Blocks
- heaven – Free Heaven Pet
- 10klikes – Free Huge Blocks
- alien – Free Alien Pet
- visit1.5m – 1,500 Blocks
+1 Blocks Every Second Codes – Expired
- There are no expired codes for this experience
See Your Engagements With New Roblox Tool
If you’re hoping to see your experience become the next big thing on the platform, a new tool is going to be your best friend and greatest ally. Having the chance to compare your experience to experiences in the same vein can let you see what yours may be missing, or what you should continue striving towards in the future while adding new features to your favorite thing.
While it may be disheartening at first, this is a great tool to see what you could be changing to ensure the success of your creation. If you’re hoping to compete against the likes of Frontlines, or even something like My Hello Kitty Cafe, you’ll need to know what makes those experiences special, and how you can strive to continuously improve your craft.