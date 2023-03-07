Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes for Anime Showdown & +1 Blocks Every Second, and Developers Can Now Compare Engagements To Other Experiences

Image: Roblox Corporation

One of the most exciting parts about developing an experience in Roblox is watching your player count jump to new heights. However, seeing other experiences gain popularity while yours hits a stagnant patch could be a bit heartbreaking. With a new tool put out for developers, you’ll be able to see how other experiences are comparing to yours on a more intimate level. Alongside this news, we’ve got some fresh codes for Anime Showdown, and +1 Blocks Every Second, so let’s go snag some freebies!

All Anime Showdown Codes (March 2023)

Combat experiences are all the rage on Roblox, and Anime Showdown is one of the best around. You’ll need to put your money where your mouth is when you face off against other live players and show that you’re the strongest player on the server. With these codes, you’ll be able to give yourself an extra boost to get ahead of the curve.

Anime Showdown Codes – Working

6MILVISITS – Gems and XP Rewards

PATCHMOVED2NEXTWEEK – Gems and XP Rewards

FREECOLOSSALCHEST – Free Chest

SORRY4SHUTDOWNONTUESDAYPATCH – Free Coins

TUESDAYPATCHFIX – Free Coins

REJOIN2FIXLOADING – Free Coins

UPDATE1 – Free Coins

SORRY4BUG – Gems and XP Rewards

1MILVISITS – Free Gems, Coins, and XP Rewards

fudd10_v10 – Free Gems, Coins, and XP Rewards

Anime Showdown Codes – Expired

RELEASE

10K!

SORRY4SHUTDOWN2

All +1 Blocks Every Second Codes (March 2023)

As the name suggests, every second you’re in +1 Blocks Per Second, you’ll earn another block. While this premise may sound silly, the experience that lies beneath is surprisingly engaging, and you’ll find yourself striving to become the tallest on your server without even thinking about it. With these codes, you’ll have a chance to get ahead and start working toward becoming the biggest blocker around.

+1 Blocks Every Second Codes – Working

release – 100 Blocks

oblivion – 10,000 Blocks

8mvisits – 8000 Blocks

heaven – Free Heaven Pet

10klikes – Free Huge Blocks

alien – Free Alien Pet

visit1.5m – 1,500 Blocks

+1 Blocks Every Second Codes – Expired

There are no expired codes for this experience

See Your Engagements With New Roblox Tool

Today, #Roblox is launching a few updates to analytics to empower every creator to grow their experiences.



You can now compare benchmarks with similar experiences (e.g., genre), plus all experiences with 10+ daily active users now have analytics access.https://t.co/2XVpHMnSTF pic.twitter.com/RuPwJn5I6T — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 6, 2023

If you’re hoping to see your experience become the next big thing on the platform, a new tool is going to be your best friend and greatest ally. Having the chance to compare your experience to experiences in the same vein can let you see what yours may be missing, or what you should continue striving towards in the future while adding new features to your favorite thing.

While it may be disheartening at first, this is a great tool to see what you could be changing to ensure the success of your creation. If you’re hoping to compete against the likes of Frontlines, or even something like My Hello Kitty Cafe, you’ll need to know what makes those experiences special, and how you can strive to continuously improve your craft.