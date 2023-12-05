Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for a new racing game, then Project No Hesi would be right up your alley. Players can drive the latest cars and prove their skills on the streets of New York. The game lets players customize their vehicles at the cost of cash and XP.

However, if you’re running short on either, you can use codes. You can redeem codes to earn some free cash and XP and upgrade your vehicle. For your sake, here is a complete list of Project No Hesi codes.

All Project No Hesi Codes List

Project No Hesi Codes (Working)

Here are all working Project No Hesi codes:

SORRY—Redeem for $8,500

GT500—Redeem for a Mustang GT500

RELEASE—Redeem for $350 and 50 EXP

Project No Hesi Codes (Expired)

Great news! There are no expired Project No Hesi codes that you need to know about at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Project No Hesi

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To redeem codes in Project No Hesi, follow the steps given below:

Launch Project No Hesi on Roblox. Click on the blue Twitter icon on the right side of the screen. Type in your working code in the given textbox. Finally, click on Redeem to claim your free reward.

How can you get more Project No Hesi Codes?

If you are looking for more Project No Hesi codes, then you can follow the developer’s X account (formerly Twitter) at @leo_183rd.

Why are my Project No Hesi Codes not working?

Your Project No Hesi codes might not work for several different reasons. First, you may have mistyped the code. Most players end up typing in the wrong code in a hurry. So, make sure to double-check your spelling before hitting Submit.

Additionally, you may have already claimed the code before. Remember Roblox codes can only be claimed once. Your code could also be expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project No Hesi

Unfortunately, there are no other ways to get free rewards in Project No Hesi besides codes at the moment. However, the developer releases codes every now and then. You can also always leave some feedback, asking the developer to incorporate a reward system into the game. In the meantime, you can keep driving your car to earn coins.

Additionally, make sure to check the developer’s social accounts regularly for the latest codes and giveaways.

What is Project No Hesi?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Project No Hesi is a fun racing game on Roblox where players get to make the streets of New York their own. You are free to run around and drive your car as fast as you want. You can race against friends or ride solo. Additionally, you can earn cash by driving your car through traffic. You can then use the cash to customize your vehicle. So, get ready to ride in style!

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023