Project Ultima Codes (November 2023)

Project Ultima is a Pokemon simulator game where you get to take on different gym leaders in nail-biting matches. Your goal is to defeat the Elite Four and become the best Pokemon trainer. Players can improve their chances by recruiting different Pokemon to their party.

For rare Pokemon that you may not find in the game, you can use codes. Catch these Shinies and no trainer will stand a chance. For your convenience, we have compiled a complete list of Project Ultima codes.

All Project Ultima Codes List

Project Ultima Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Project Ultima codes:

100kVisits—Redeem for Shiny Delibird (New)

AquaMarine—Redeem for Lapras

SandCastle—Redeem for Palossand

SuperSonic—Redeem for Noivern

RedSonic—Redeem for Sandslash

Glitch—Redeem for Porygon

DarkDog—Redeem for Houndoom

Crimson—Redeem for Absol

GreenEyes—Redeem for Jigglypuff

AxeDragon—Redeem for Fraxure

IrateDragon—Redeem for Deino

GreatestBall—Redeem for Electrode

YellowHearts—Redeem for Luvdisc

PlatinumBird—Redeem for Corviknight

BigBird—Redeem for Altaria

BlueFlame—Redeem for Ponyta

ShinyBunBun—Redeem for Lopunny

SparkleFish—Redeem for Feebas

Ultima—Redeem for Umbreon

World—Redeem for Pikachu

PartnerEevee—Redeem for Eevee

MrMarvin—Redeem for Tepig

GoCrayzee—Redeem for Incineroar

CuteFox—Redeem for Fennekin

Kelvingts—Redeem for Keldeo

Headbutt—Redeem for Shiny Rampardos

Project Ultima Codes (Expired)

Here are all expired Project Ultima codes:

Summer Time

Shinies

Sub2GoCrayzee

EonOne

EonTwo

WishfulThinking

Fullmoon

Morningsun

TinTower

WhirlIsland

Free Rayquaza

Shadow

StrikesBack

Zekroom

Pikacheese

Free Mewtwo

EeveeInSparkle

Thanksgiving

Christmas

SantaHat

Freeze

Sea

Flame

Delta

Dialga

Moonbeamers

Synthetic

Monochrome

Christmas2021

Surfboi

StrikesBack

17kMembers

GooBruh

18kMembers

How to Redeem Codes in Project Ultima

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Project Ultima.

Launch Project Ultima on Roblox. Click on Menu on the left side of the screen. Next, click on the Mystery Gifts button. Type in your working code in the Enter Code Here textbox. To claim your reward, click on the Enter button.

How can you get more Project Ultima codes?

To find more Project Ultima codes, join the Project: Ultima Discord server. You should also subscribe to the developers’s YouTube channel @TheExistedHim, where they drop new codes in videos from time to time. Make sure to check these pages regularly for new codes.

Why are my Project Ultima codes not working?

Sometimes a working Project Ultima code might not work. Now there can be a couple of reasons behind this. In most cases, players type in the wrong code which happens to the best of us. Fortunately, there’s an easy fix for this. Simply copy and paste your code. In other cases, the code might be expired.

Roblox codes are valid for a short period of time. So, make sure to avail them as soon as they are posted.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Ultima

The good news is that there are other ways to get free rewards in Project Ultima besides codes. The developers host giveaways every now and then, with the chance to win rare Pokemon and reskins. You can find new giveaways in the Giveaways channel in the official discord groups.

What is Project Ultima?

Project Ultima is an immersive game that allows players to live out their Pokemon trainer dreams. The only way to the top is to defeat every other trainer in the game. You’ll be competing for 3 Champion titles and 24 badges. The Roblox title keeps things interesting with multiple game modes, unique skins, a looting system, and much more.

