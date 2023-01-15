Are you wondering how to earn free Gems and Cash in Roblox King Legacy? King Legacy is one of the most popular Roblox games because it is based on one of the most popular anime shows, One Piece. King Legacy codes are provided by Venture Lagoons and allow you to earn free Gems, Cash, and Stat Resets for use in-game to make your character powerful or reset their stats. We will update this post as new codes arrive and old codes expire, usually happening at the start of every month. So, keep checking back to avoid missing out on free in-game currency and items.
Free Gems and Cash in Roblox King Legacy
Roblox King Legacy’s primary in-game currency is Beli, which you can use for purchases like devil fruits, swords, and fighting styles. The secondary in-game currency is Gems, which you can use for Gacha, Black Market, and Awakening.
How do I Redeem Codes in Roblox King Legacy?
You can redeem a code by following these in-game instructions:
- Launch Roblox King Legacy
- Click the Menu button on the top left
- Navigate to the Enter Code text box in the Settings Window
- Enter a code an Active Code from below
- Repeat for every code you have
Active Roblox King Legacy Codes
Here are the confirmed active codes:
- 2023—Redeem code for 5 gems (New)
- 900KLIKES—Redeem code for a stat reset
- 950KLIKES—Redeem code for a stat reset
- delayedchristmas2022—Redeem code for 5 gems
- DinoxLive—Redeem code for 100k cash
- HYDRAGLYPHICS—Redeem code for 50 gems
- Peodiz—Redeem code for 100k cash
- UPDATE4—Redeem code for 5 gems
- UPDATE4.0.2—Redeem code for 5 gems
- UPDATE4.5.0—Redeem code for 5 gems
- UPDATE4.5.2—Redeem code for 30 gems (New)
Expired Robox King Legacy Codes
Here are the confirmed expired codes. If you receive an error when entering a code, then more than likely, it is expired. So make sure to check your codes on this list to confirm.
Expired Codes:
- 100KFAV
- 150KLIKES
- 1MFAV
- 200MVISITS
- 20MVisit
- 22kLike
- 23kLike
- 250KLIKES
- 26kLikes
- 300KFAV
- 300KLIKES
- 300MVISITS
- 35MVisit
- 400KLIKES
- 45KLIKES
- 45MVISIT
- 500KFAV
- 500KLIKES
- 50KLIKES
- 550KLIKES
- 600KFAV
- 60MVISITS
- 650KLIKES
- 700KFAV
- 70KLIKES
- 800KFAV
- 80MVISITS
- 900KFAV
- 90KFavorites
- BeckComeBack
- BeckyStyle
- BestEvil
- Brachio
- GasGas
- KingPieceComeBack
- Makalov
- Merry Christmas
- MIUMA
- NewDragon
- OpOp
- Peerapat
- QuakeQuake
- REDBIRD
- Shadow
- Snow
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- String
- TanTaiGaming
- Threeramate
- THXFOR1BVISIT
- Update2_16
- Update2_17
- Update3
- UPDATE3.5
- Update3_17
- UpdateGem
Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.
- This article was updated on January 15th, 2023