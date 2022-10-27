What Is Roblox FPS Unlocker? Can You Get Banned For Using It?

If you’re one of the lucky gamers that happen to have a monitor that is capable of going above 60Hz, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to make Roblox run faster and better than ever. If you’ve got the rig that can handle it, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite experiences in higher framerates than ever before with a tool called Roblox FPS Unlocker.

But, what is this tool, and can you get banned from playing if you use it? Let’s dive right in and find out what it will do, how you install it, and if your account is at risk to be banned if you use this one-of-a-kind tool in your favorite games platform. Here’s everything that you’ll need to know about Roblox FPS Unlocker, and what it can do to enhance your Roblox Experience!

What Is Roblox FPS Unlocker?

As the name states, Roblox FPS Unlocker is a program created by a group of passionate fans that helps you unlock the standard 60fps cap on Roblox. You’ll be able to push your hardware to a new level with this program, and see your favorite games run faster than ever before, especially if you’ve gotten your hands on a powerful computer.

After you have downloaded the Roblox FPS Unlocker program, you’re going to need to extract the files into a new folder. You’ll want to run the rbxfpsunlocker.exe program that is located in that folder before you start Roblox up, and after that, you’ll have successfully unlocked more FPS in your favorite games!

Can You Use This On Xbox or Mobile?

Unfortunately, you will only be able to take advantage of this on your PC, as there is no way to install this on your Xbox or Mobile Device. While there are a few apps that do allow you to boost your game speed on mobile, they are more hassle than they are worth and may not work on your device. This is going to be the best way to unlock FPS in your favorite Roblox Experiences.

Can You Get Banned For Using Roblox FPS Unlocker?

Thankfully, you will not be able to be banned from using this program. As many of the games that had glitches related to uncapped framerates have been patched since it has become more widely available. While there was a wave of bans that took place in 2018, it was confirmed at the Roblox Developers Conference in 2019 that no more bans would take place due to using this program.

Now that you have verified that your account is safe, make sure that you give this program a shot before you jump back into Blox Fruits on the search for the Superhuman Fighting Style. This may give you a bit of an advantage as you’ll be able to navigate around smoother than ever, even when using screen-filling attacks like the Mastery Skills of the Electric Claw.

Even for other games like Royale High or My Hello Kitty Cafe, you’ll be able to enjoy them running better than ever before. While they may not require the most pin-point accuracy, having a game that runs faster and smoother than ever before is a great feeling. On the other side of the coin, it could be even more horrifying than ever to see a silky smooth jumpscare in Forgotten Memories.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.