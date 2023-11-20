Sonic Projector RP Codes (November 2023)

Image: Vuga Group

Sonic Projector RP is your chance to step into the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. With over 40 characters to choose from, Sonic Projector RP provides the ultimate Sonic roleplay experience. You can even customize your characters to your liking as you go around collecting Chao, Koco, Pins, and more.

However, you can save yourself some of the trouble and use Sonic Projector RP codes to get Rings in the game. Rings are used to buy all sorts of items at the Dream Consoles. For our guide, we dug deep on the internet to bring you all Sonic Projector RP codes.

All Sonic Projector RP Codes LIST

Sonic Projector RP Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Sonic Projector RP codes.

NEW142—Redeem for 20k Rings

TRC770—Redeem for 500 Rings

Sonic Projector RP Codes (Expired)

Currently, there are no expired Sonic Projector RP codes that you need to know about.

How to Redeem Codes in Sonic Projector RP

To redeem codes in Sonic Projector RP, follow the steps given below:

Launch Sonic Projector RP on Roblox. Click your nearest Dream Console. Press the Enter Codes button. Type a working code in the Enter Code text box. Press the Submit button to reclaim your reward.

How can you Get More Sonic Projector RP Codes?

If you want more Sonic Projector RP codes, then you should consider following @VugaRBLX on X (formerly Twitter). This is the developer’s account where they continuously update the community with updates and active codes.

You can also consider joining the Vuga Group on Roblox.

Why are my Sonic Projector RP Codes not Working?

Sometimes your seemingly valid Sonic Projector RP Code might not work. Now it could be one of two reasons. Either you misspelled your code or the code is expired. The best way to avoid the former issue is to copy and paste the code from the source and delete any extra spaces. As for the latter, there’s nothing you can do except look for new codes.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Sonic Projector RP

You can get free rewards in Sonic Projector RP by simply logging in daily. Every day go straight to the Dream Console. Upon opening, press the Login Reward button. You’ll get small rewards every day which will increase in value as time goes on, provided you claim the reward daily. Players start from 10 free Rings a day and work their way to 500 free Rings.

What is Sonic Projector RP?

Sonic Projector RP brings back the good old days of running around in the Sonic universe. You can take on your favorite characters and explore the world of the RPG. There’s plenty to do – you can collect new items, find hidden ones, and boast about your achievements. The game features over 15 zones from Sonic the Hedgehog.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023