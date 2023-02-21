All Marvel Disney Plus Shows, From Netflix’s Defenders to the MCU

Images: Marvel, Disney, remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Marvel is the final word in most conversations about the most popular western franchises to follow, at least on the big screen. Since 2015, however, it has made a serious push toward streaming audiences with varying degrees of success. It generates buzz, even critical acclaim, and massive accolades, but can sometimes also be huge for the MCU overall. Recently, Disney Plus acquired the Netflix catalog to add to all of their Marvel streaming shows, and the completed list can make for a fun viewing marathon!

All the Marvel Shows You Can Stream on Disney Plus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe shows available on Disney Plus range from dark and moody, to adventurous and energetic, to hilarious. While some appear not to have made a proper connection with the MCU in a more traditional sense, they all have existed with exposure to the events of the franchise in some capacity, especially with the Disney Plus originals. Here is our collected list of all Marvel shows you can watch on the platform by order of release:

Agents of Shield

Agent Carter

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

The Defenders

Inhumans

The Punisher

Runaways

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

What If…?

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur

These series have varying degrees of canonicity to them, with the Defenders saga being a prime example of this. Despite changes to the universe, especially in light of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, some characters have persisted and managed to appear in the current MCU.

Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock played by Charlie Cox, is a great example of this, appearing in Spider-Man, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and even some upcoming projects. Fans will be delighted to see bigger, more ambitious stories that are yet to be told on the streaming platform.

Upcoming MCU Series on Disney Plus

Beyond continuations of hit stories like Loki and What If…? there are quite a few stories yet to be told in the streaming MCU. Some characters have made their debut on the big screen, like Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who will get their shows, and other hit characters receiving spinoffs!

The full list of upcoming new shows as of February 2023 is as follows:

Secret Invasion

Ironheart

Echo

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Daredevil: Born Again

Untitled Wakanda Show

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man: Sophomore Year

Marvel Zombies

Wonder Man

Untitled Nova show

Vision Quest

Many of these continue the narratives started in the MCU such as Secret Invasion with Nick Fury and the Skrull. But some feature either completely unexplored characters like Wonder Man, or expand on other Disney Plus shows with examples like Vision Quest and Echo. One thing is for sure though, fans of the MCU are eating well with the big and small screen adaptations, with something for everyone.

Legacy Marvel Animated Shows on Disney Plus

Speaking of something for everyone, those who are nostalgic for a less connected array of Marvel shows won’t be disappointed. This is especially true with just how many of the classic Marvel animated shows are available, with hits and classics including the following:

The Avengers: United They Stand

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

Avengers Assemble

Future Avengers

Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones

Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

The Fury Files

Guardians of the Galaxy

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man

Iron Man Armored Adventures

Rocket & Groot

Spider-Man (1981)

(MTV) Spider-Man

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Spider-Man (1994)

Spider-Man (2017)

Spider-Man Unlimited

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Spider-Woman

Ultimate Spider-Man

Super Hero Adventures

The Super Hero Squad Show

Silver Surfer

X-Men

X-Men: Evolution

Wolverine and the X-Men

It’s important to note that these shows are largely disconnected from one another. Whether you’re a ’90s kid growing up with Spider-Man and X-Men, or a 2000’s kid used to the more MCU-related content, there’s something for you.

