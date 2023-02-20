Best Watch Order for The Defenders Saga

Image: Marvel

When Marvel Studios was busy with The Avengers, Netflix had Marvel’s The Defenders. Composed of heroes with unique skills, powers, talents, and backgrounds, these unique individuals are known as the protectors of New York City. Though the series has unfortunately been canceled, it’s indeed still worth a watch. So for those who would like to give The Defenders a try, here is how to best watch it in order.

How to Watch The Defenders Series in Order

Like most sagas, the best way to watch The Defenders is in chronological order. More specifically, based on the lore’s in-Saga timeline.

Daredevil Jessica Jones Daredevil (Season 2) Luke Cage Iron Fist The Defenders The Punisher Jessica Jones (Season 2) Luke Cage (Season 2) Iron Fist (Season 2) Daredevil (Season 3) The Punisher (Season 2) Jessica Jones (Season 3)

In the original Marvel comic books, The Defenders were made back in 1971 and their team was formed by three members: Doctor Strange, Namor, and the Incredible Hulk. Contrary to this, the Netflix series and more modern issues include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. If given a little more time, we may have even seen Sam Wilson (as Captain America) and Valkyrie added to the list. We may have also seen Bullseye, an assassin who prides himself on his near-perfect accuracy, in Daredevil. He’s Daredevil’s nemesis in the comics.

Though the series has been canceled and is no longer available on Netflix, you can still find all of the films in the list above on Disney+.

