Amnesty International Fighting Ban On Hijab In French Sports

French lawmakers are discussing a new bill banning religious clothing and symbols in all sports competitions. This proposal, which is currently being debated in the Senate, has faced strong criticism from Amnesty International, who claim it unfairly targets Muslim women and girls.

The bill aims to expand existing bans on headscarves, which are already prohibited in sports like soccer and rugby, to all sporting events. This follows an incident last summer when French runner Sounkamba Sylla was initially prevented from participating in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony because she wore a hijab, although she was eventually allowed to join with a cap on.

The legislation would also forbid prayers in sports facilities and create stricter requirements for sports educators. Amnesty International warns that this bill could limit Muslim women and girls’ ability to participate in sports, stating that it unfairly impacts them and goes against the rules set by many international sports organizations.

Amnesty International notes that France’s strict view of secularism has often been used to restrict Muslim women’s access to public spaces. France is the only European country with extensive bans on religious head coverings in sports.

The UN Human Rights Council has previously criticized France’s bans on hijabs in sports, declaring them discriminatory. Experts from the Council have agreed with Amnesty International’s concerns, highlighting the negative effects these restrictions can have on the mental and physical health of those affected. The actions of the French government have attracted considerable international backlash.

Supporters of the bill argue that it’s necessary to maintain secularism in sports and prevent any political, religious, or racial messages from being displayed at sporting events. They express growing worries about threats to secularism in sports and the need to keep events neutral.

The bill’s future is uncertain. While it has some support in the Senate, the lower house of Parliament, which has the final say, may not approve it easily.

