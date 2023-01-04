Are you wondering what the best order to watch Kaleidoscope episodes on Netflix is? We don’t blame you because the show was purposely made non-linear and can be watched in any order without totally ruining the story. That said, though, if you want to watch Kaleidoscope in an order that gives you the complete story in an order that makes sense, it does matter how you watch it. The show’s creators have given their recommendations, but again, it is entirely up to you how you want to watch it. So here is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope episodes on Netflix based on how you want to experience the show.

Best Order to Watch Kaleidoscope Episodes on Netflix

Here is how to watch Kaleidoscope episodes on Netflix to truly build up the characters and world, with the heist being the last episode. This is the one recommendation the show’s creators have given its viewers:

Yellow

Green

Violet

Orange

Blue

Red

Pink

White

If you want to see the story from start to finish, then here is the chronological viewing order to watch Kaleidoscope episodes on Netflix:

Violet: 24 years pre-heist

Green: 7 years pre-heist

Yellow: 6 weeks pre-heist

Orange: 3 weeks pre-heist

Blue: 5 days pre-heist

White: Day of the heist

Red: Morning after the heist

Pink: 6 months post-heist

Why Are Kaleidoscope Episode Titles All Colors?

Each episode of the hit new Netflix series has been assigned a color for its title. Plenty of fan theories discuss how an episode’s color sets a theme for the character and content in that episode. For instance, Black is the first color because its viewers know nothing about the show. Yellow often represents hope, happiness, and optimism, which happens between the different members of the crew, their interactions, and overall feeling in this episode. Finally, White shows us the heist that the entire season has been leading up to. We can also view that as all of the colors in Kaleidoscope combined or that the viewers now know everything. What do you think?

All episodes of Kaleidoscope are currently available to stream on Netflix.

