Black Clover Chapter 356 Release Date and Spoilers

Black Clover has been running its manga steadily for the last 8 years and counting. It tells the story of an orphan boy born seemingly devoid of magic to a world of mages, yet wishing to be Wizard King. The series has been running for over 350 chapters and has seen its characters grow up, become immensely powerful, and make their mark as Magic Knights. But now there’s an epic clash between our heroes and Lucius Zogratis in Black Clover, and it’s looking like chapter 356 could be an explosive one upon release.

Black Clover Chapter 356 Release Date

Black Clover chapter 356 will release on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT. For readers in the Eastern time zone, that’s 11:00 AM ET, and it’s relative to the 12:00 AM JST release date of April 3, 2023, in Japan. This is as it appears on the Shonen Jump Viz Media browser portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app. The chapters typically follow a weekly release format, so be sure to check your apps weekly!

For those seeking exact release times based on their time zones, we’ve made a handy list of release times and dates for international and domestic readers below:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — April 2, 2023, 8:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — April 2, 2023, 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — April 2, 2023, 11:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — April 2, 2023, 12:00 AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — April 2, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — April 2, 2023, 4:00 PM GMT

Europe — April 2, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — April 2, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — April 2, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — April 2, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — April 2, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

Wherever you live, you’ll want to know the times that Black Clover drops, and little obstacles like time zones and Daylight Savings Time shouldn’t slow you down.

For those who haven’t read Black Clover chapter 355, spoilers are ahead!

Black Clover Chapter 356 Spoilers: Field Promotions and Showdowns

Jack the Ripper is defeated, and Lucius proceeds further with his onslaught. William Vangeance is quickly dispatched as well, with Lucius demonstrating the immense difference in powers. It’s at this point that Lucius unleashes his deadliest attack yet, a massive barrage of lasers fires down on the Magic Knights from above, only to be shielded by an equally massive barrier of Star Magic. Yuno Grinberryall emerges, wielding this powerful magic, in a bid to defeat Lucius.

It’s here that Lucius recognizes Yuno as his opponent, and William recognizes this too, promptly making him the captain of the Golden Dawn, the most powerful squad of the Magic Knights. Beyond this, it looks to be an epic clash and one for which readers have been already digging up spoilers.

NAH THIS MF TURNED HIS HEAD AROUND IN THE CHRONOSTASIS ON SOME GOKU TYPE BEAT AHHHHHHHH HES HIMMING AGAIN!!!! #BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/lLBmhYlkBx — 🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 (@JackOATzDaGOAT) March 29, 2023

Yuno’s usual cool, collected demeanor will serve him well if this panel is any indication, channeling some major Goku vibes while completely ignoring Lucius’ chronostasis magic. Lucius has recognized Yuno as a genuine opponent, and even a rival and the fans are going berserk.

#BCSpoilers Revealing your idol to be the most evil person on earth, proceeding to kill your best friend (and only rival) TO then ALSO DECLARING INFRONT OF YOUR FACE, THAT YOU ARE HIS RIVAL….



LUCIUS IS FUCKING UNHINGED BRO 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/omfldDAbov — Pikku 感情的 – Jester Fanatic (@PikkuProgram) March 29, 2023

Fans have had nothing but positive things to say about Black Clover creator Yūki Tabata and his handling of this story, deemed the Final Arc as the chapters continue to release with 356 onward. It’s been a crazy ride with relatively low filler, and the development of characters like Yuno and Asta has been lauded. We can’t wait to see what comes next, so be sure to check in on Sunday, April 2, 2023!

