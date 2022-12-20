Chainsaw Man: Who is the Violence Fiend in Special Division 4?

Image: MAPPA

Chainsaw Man is an anime that seemingly can’t stop captivating audiences with its entertaining characters and crazy premise. Every week something new gets thrown to the viewers, whether it’s a gory showdown, an uncomfortably intimate (and problematic) moment, or amusing pop culture references. But as the anime’s world grows, new characters get introduced, often to the mystique of its viewers. One particular character donning a plague doctor mask, the Violence Fiend, joins the fray in Chainsaw Man, and his background is an interesting one.

Who Is the Violence Fiend and What Can He Do in Chainsaw Man?

The Violence Fiend, known as Galgali, is like other fiends in that he is a devil that inhabits the corpse of a human. The Violence Fiend is noted by Kishibe as stronger than the usual fiends, and even devils, so he wears a mask that disperses poison gas to keep his strength in check. He, like many other members of Special Division 4, is not human, or at least not wholly.

Galgali’s abilities come from the Violence Devil, empowered by the fear of violence, making him a consistently powerful character. He typically fights unarmed, yet is strong enough to dismember his opponents using only melee attacks. If left unchecked, his body can transform his muscle mass and become even more deadly in hand-to-hand combat.

When Does Galgali First Appear in the Anime?

Technically he’s not properly introduced until episode 11 of Chainsaw Man as the Violence Devil, but you can glimpse him in a No Country for Old Men reference in the opening titles. Galgali may have a penchant for violence, but retains his human host’s more peaceful, amicable qualities, and is surprisingly polite unlike other fiends to appear so far (namely Power.) He is introduced alongside the Spider Devil, the Shark Fiend, and even the Angel Devil in a memorable montage of them mowing down zombies in their respective ways.

Chainsaw Man released on Crunchyroll on October 11, 2022, with the English dub released later that month.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022