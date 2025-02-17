Elon’s X Is Blocking Signal

X, which used to be called Twitter, is currently not allowing users to share links to Signal, a messaging service. If someone tries to post a link that includes “signal.me,” which is used for direct messages in Signal, they get error messages saying the link seems to be spam or harmful. One user mentioned getting a general error message that suggested they try posting again. It looks like the block is only on signal.me links; links to the main Signal website and other messaging services like Telegram still work fine.

This situation is significant because journalists and whistleblowers often use Signal due to its strong security features that protect communication. Recent events have shown that whistleblowers have shared sensitive information using Signal. Not being able to post Signal links makes it harder for journalists to get information from their sources.

The restrictions don’t just affect public posts or direct messages; users can’t even include Signal links in their profile bios without getting flagged as potentially harmful. This suggests a targeted effort to limit the use of Signal on the platform.

This isn’t the first time X has blocked links to other services. In 2022, they briefly blocked links to social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. In 2023, there were also restrictions on Substack links when X rolled out a new feature. However, unlike those cases, Signal isn’t a direct competitor to X.

The reason for this block isn’t clear yet. There are many theories, but X hasn’t publicly explained why this is happening. As a temporary fix, users can still share their Signal usernames on X, so people can add them manually in the Signal app.

In the end, Musk can block whatever he’d like from X, as it’s a private company and he is beholden to no one. We’ll have to wait and see if X ever comments on the situation.

