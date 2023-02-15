Image: Marvel Studios, and Marvel Comics

Following the hyped trailers of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary is perhaps the second most anticipated villain in MCU’s Phase 5, after Kang the Conqueror. With the introduction of the High Evolutionary, James Gunn will also focus the limelight on Rocket Raccoon’s origin in the MCU, which would be tied to the antagonist.

Interestingly, the inclusion of the High Evolutionary is also expected to provide some unanswered questions regarding the origin and evolution of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock by the end of GoG Vol 3. Furthermore, it would be pretty riveting to experience such a highly intelligent villain. However, that would solely depend on James Gunn’s script and Chukwudi Iwuji’s portrayal.

High Evolutionary Origin, Powers, And More

New images of Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/aDFWYI5z0n — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2023

Unlike most villains of the Guardians of the Galaxy comics, High Evolutionary is a human from Earth. Introduced in 1966’s Thor #134, the character’s real name was Herbert Edgar Wyndham. He was born in England and was inspired by Dr. Nathaniel Essex (Mr. Sinister) to pursue genetic science as a college student.

In his pursuit of evolving the genetics of humans and animals, Wyndham was approached by an Inhuman scientist who gave him the key to successfully altering the genetic code. Later, Wyndham moved to the iconic Wundagore Mountain, where he carried out his experiments accompanied by Jessica Drew’s father. Wyndham’s tech played a pivotal role in the origin of Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew).

Furthermore, since the base was situated in Wundagore Mountain, the High Evolutionary (Wyndham) had a run-in with Chthon and was associated with the birth of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. However, Wyndham moved his base from Wundagore to space after a few bouts with superheroes on Earth.

Abilities

During his exploits of genetic experiments, the High Evolutionary developed a genetic accelerator (also known as the evolutionary accelerator), which enhanced his physiology. Additionally, the accelerator also gave him powers, including enhanced strength, super durability, psychokinesis, and more.

Due to his self-evolution, the High Evolutionary gained abilities like levitation (hovering), telepathy, telepathic mental block, energy, and force field projections. Despite a myriad of powers, this cosmic villain can initiate evolution as well as the devolution of most beings. Since Wyndham could completely evolve his genetic code, he also gained heightened intelligence. Interestingly, the character is also said to have achieved immortality, as mentioned in Avengers Vol 1 #673.

MCU’s Take On The High Evolutionary – Origin Change, Possible Plans, And More

Like Kang the Conqueror, the High Evolutionary is expected to be of human origin. However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may decide to remove the elements of Wundagore and characters as Jonathan Drew from the character’s backstory. Instead, the High Evolutionary may even have a non-Earth origin in the film, where he might be portrayed to be from a race like the Xandarians, who appear exactly like humans.

Plans

In the trailer, the High Evolutionary states: “My sacred mission…is to create the perfect society.” This explains the core reason behind his experiments on subjects like Rocket. Additionally, the footage showcased the characters’ base as a hybrid between mechanical and cellular tissues, which may explain his obsession with genetic evolution. This also elaborates on the level of progress he has made in his endeavor of genetic engineering.

In one of the weirdest moments of the footage, the Guardians visit an Earth-like planet that animal-like humanoid aliens inhabit. This planet is possibly a part of the High Evolutionary’s experiment but at the largest scale. The trailer also showcased the Guardians being attacked by Adam Warlock under orders from Ayesha (from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Since one of the attacks clearly takes place on this Earth-like planet, it is possible that Rocket gets critically injured and the Guardians take him to the High Evolutionary in an attempt to heal the raccoon.

The later glimpses of the Guardians being imprisoned are potentially from when they go to the High Evolutionary’s base to get medical help for Rocket. It is plausible that the villain would imprison them in order to prevent them from stopping his evil plan. As of now, it is difficult to predict the exact plan of the High Evolutionary, but he may attempt to evolve certain sentient life forms of the galaxy or rather the universe as a part of his goal, à la Ego, Ultron, and Thanos. Since the procedure may carry some risk to the beings, combined with the lack of consent, this is likely why the Guardians would try to stop the High Evolutionary and find themselves in his crosshair.

While initially, the Guardians may have unlikely odds stacked up against them due to both Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary going against them, it is possible that Warlock may later become their ally. Now, it remains to be seen if the High Evolutionary will face the music for his atrocities against the likes of experiment subjects like Rocket by the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023