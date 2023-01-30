HBO’s The Last of Us: Is Murray Bartlett Married or Does He Have a Partner?

Image: HBO

The Last of Us on HBO has seen the most surprising deviation from the source material in its latest episode but in a tasteful, heartfelt way. Murray Bartlett portrayed Frank wonderfully in The Last of Us on HBO, but those who don’t know much about the actor might wonder whether he is married or has a partner, to be able to draw upon such a powerful romantic performance.

Is Murray Bartlett from The Last of Us Married or Does He Have a Partner?

Murray Bartlett is fairly private about his personal life but thanked his partner, named Matt, in his Emmy speech after winning his role in The White Lotus. This is all that’s known about his partner, the rest being kept from the general public. An out and proud gay actor who has portrayed gay characters in his previous roles, Murray has been able to push boundaries in the mainstream industry for decades at this point, by just how versatile and dynamic his acting is.

Thanks to his history with HBO projects, Murray Bartlett got to portray an otherwise unseen (until now) character in The Last of Us, a man named Frank.

Who is the Partner of Frank Played by Murray Bartlett in The Last of Us?

Bartlett plays Frank, who meets and falls in love with his partner Bill, portrayed by Nick Offerman in The Last of Us on HBO, with the two ultimately being married by the end. The romance was powerful and certainly different from the source material, with the two living together as partners until the tragic last moments of the episode. The charm of Bartlett’s performance showed Frank seeing through Bill’s tough facade to find a lost, lonely man with nothing but love to give. It was a wonderful performance and one of the greatest highlights of the show so far, and a tough act to follow for the rest of the season.

The Last of Us premiered on January 15, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max, and will air weekly every Sunday. International viewers can catch this series on Sky Atlantic and Crave.

