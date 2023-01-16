Image: HBO

The Last of Us has premiered and introduced us to its cast of wonderful characters as they brave a desolate post-apocalyptic United States. In a country ravaged by infection, the series pulls no punches, introducing you to endearing and lovable characters with no promise of whether they’ll survive. While we were introduced to several memorable characters, we had to settle only for a tease of others straight from the games. In The Last of Us episode 1, there’s mention of Bill and Frank, but who are they?

Ellie Cracked the Code, but Who Are Bill and Frank in The Last of Us?

Bill and Frank are smuggling connections for Joel and Tess during the events of The Last of Us, having a secret radio code with them. This connection is discovered by Ellie, cracking the code they share almost instantly: ’60s music means nothing new, ’70s music means new stuff, and ’80s music means there’s trouble. But beyond this, there’s no glimpse of Bill and Frank in The Last of Us episode 1, so one must consult the game source material.

Are Bill and Frank Allies to Joel and Ellie?

Bill and Frank are survivalists, living outside of the Quarantine Zones (QZs) occupied by FEDRA in Massachusetts, away from their struggles to suppress the Fireflies. They are hostile to third parties, and resourceful scavengers, particularly Bill. Bill’s penchant for booby traps and overall anti-government (and antisocial) vibe made Nick Offerman’s casting as the character that much more satisfying. Frank, a character previously not given a role other than to move the plot forward in the game, is played by Murray Bartlett, and the two live together as romantic partners.

Bill has an uneasy trust with Joel and will encounter him while he transports Ellie as the series goes on. He will be an important character in rendering how people adapt at the fringes of society after its collapse and in all likelihood a fan-favorite. Bill’s character is one whose humanity and raw emotion can often be cloaked by a gruff demeanor, his walls quick to stay up against others. That being said, it’ll be interesting to see how Frank performs on-screen, especially knowing how things end up in the game.

