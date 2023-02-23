How Old is Mandy in Young Sheldon?

Image: Chuck Lorre Productions

Young Sheldon is a surprising take on the most popular leading character from The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper. The show follows the character along with his coming-of-age as a young child prodigy in Texas. Young Sheldon has been running for several years, with new and old characters aging in real-time as it shifts from the 1980s into the 1990s, and even introducing original characters like Mandy. Fans might wonder how old she is, especially after striking up a relationship with the much younger Georgie Cooper.

Just How Old is Mandy Compared to Georgie in Young Sheldon?

Mandy McAllister is 30 years old in Young Sheldon, having met Georgie when she was 29 and he was 17. Despite their age difference, the two slept together and Mandy became pregnant with Georgie’s child. This was due to an initial lie by both of them, Mandy claiming to be 24, and Georgie claiming to be 21. When the truth comes out, however, the matter becomes far more complicated, especially with a pregnancy involved.

Related: Is Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 14 Airing Tonight? Release Date, Promo, Where to Watch

The resulting storyline includes the Cooper family initially pressuring Mandy to marry Georgie. Despite this pressure, the pair don’t wind up together, but Mandy does bond with the Cooper family. Sheldon even gives her a special designation, “Niblingo” as the bearer of his future niece or nephew without being related as an in-law. Mandy continues to appear in Young Sheldon season 6, as one of the main cast, and the latest upcoming episode, season 6 episode 14, is when she finally goes into labor.

Young Sheldon is currently scheduled to have a 7th season after the current one concludes, but it is uncertain whether this will be the last for the series. Given the continued success of this The Big Bang Theory prequel, it’s surprising there currently aren’t any plans for other spinoffs.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023