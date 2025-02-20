‘I Made an Honest Mistake’: Milwaukee Bucks Forward Bobby Portis Jr. Suspended Over Injury Treatment

Bobby Portis Jr., a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, will be out for 25 games due to a suspension from the NBA after testing positive for Tramadol, a banned painkiller. The league announced the suspension, which started immediately and is without pay, affecting the Bucks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. It will last until April 6th.

Portis admitted to the mistake in a statement, explaining that he was dealing with an elbow injury and had been taking medication for pain. He accidentally took Tramadol, thinking it was Toradol, which is allowed by the league. He expressed regret and apologized to the Bucks organization, his teammates, coaches, family, and fans, emphasizing his goal to return for the playoffs.

I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation. During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know. — Bobby Portis Jr.’s statement

His agent, Mark Bartelstein, added that Portis mistakenly took Tramadol, believing it was the approved medication. He clarified that Portis got the Tramadol legally from his assistant and highlighted that Portis is committed to a healthy lifestyle. Bartelstein noted that Portis is not a drug abuser and explained that he simply made a mistake.

I am devastated for Bobby right now because he made an honest mistake and the ramifications of it are incredibly significant. Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol… Bobby is a great person, teammate and professional, and has a wonderful reputation in our league, his communities, and his team. There is are no bigger fans of the NBA than Bobby and I, and we are grateful to have closely and collaboratively worked with the NBA on countless occasions. — Mark Bartelstein

Despite the situation, the Bucks organization is supporting Portis. General Manager Jon Horst acknowledged the difficulties surrounding the suspension but confidently stated that they fully support Portis. He expressed that they will use this time to grow as a team and look forward to Portis’s return.

This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team. He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return. — Jon Horst

Portis’s suspension will keep him off the court until the last four games of the regular season, which is a big loss for the Bucks. However, both the team and Portis are focused on overcoming this challenge and preparing for the playoffs.

