Investigators Lean On New Cause of Death For YouTuber P2istheName

The online community is deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of Philip Enewally, who was widely known by his YouTube username, P2istheName. Authorities are currently looking into the details surrounding his passing, but at this time, they do not believe that any criminal activity was involved.

The authorities are treating the 26 year old’s sudden death as natural causes. This comes after a thorough investigation.

According to law enforcement sources, Enewally collapsed outside his apartment building in Los Angeles on the afternoon of Friday, March 15. Witnesses said they saw him lying on the ground near the mailboxes, which led the property manager to call 911 for help. Emergency medical teams arrived quickly, but despite their attempts to save him, Enewally was declared dead at the location where he was found.

Police have stated that “there were no immediate signs of drugs or alcohol” at the scene, which has led investigators to consider the incident as likely due to natural causes, at least for now. A source close to the investigation confirmed his death is being treated as from natural causes, though this could change as more information becomes available.

The Los Angeles County Coroner has completed an autopsy, but they are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests, which may provide more information about what caused his death. As news of Enewally’s passing continues to spread, fans and other content creators have been sharing their shock and sadness on social media.

Enewally, who was just 26 years old when he died, became well-known for his videos featuring gameplay from NBA 2K and Fortnite. Over time, his channel expanded to include a wider variety of gaming content, including many Let’s Plays. Beyond his YouTube career, he also started his own clothing brand, WallyCo, which helped him connect even more with his audience.

RIP P2istheName.

Sources: Yahoo, TMZ

