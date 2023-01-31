Image: A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most sensational films to come out of 2022. It’s a standout film featuring prominent existential themes, absurdist humor, and fun action that leaves viewers uplifted and begging to be discussed. Suffice it to say, anybody who has not seen this yet might struggle to find it aside from any limited re-releases in cinemas. But much like any movie or TV show that’s generating buzz, people might ask: Is Everything Everywhere All at Once streaming on Netflix?

Does Netflix Have One of 2022’s Best Films, Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Netflix does not have Everything Everywhere All at Once, currently unavailable for subscribers to the streaming service. The film is the most nominated feature going into the 95th Annual Academy Awards with 11 nominations and is tipped as one of the top favorites to win Best Picture. It’s also generated buzz for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis with Oscar nominations for each. Quan’s nomination has generated particular attention, with him overwhelmingly sweeping tons of awards shows for the Best Supporting Actor award.

But if you’re in the United States and want to stream it on a subscription service, you might still be in luck.

Where Can You Stream Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Image: Paramount Global

If you’re living in the US, you’ll be able to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once on Paramount Plus, but you must have the Showtime bundle to watch it. This is highly worthwhile, not only because Paramount+ has great programming including a massive Star Trek library of movies and TV shows, but also because Showtime’s offerings include iconic dramas like Dexter, Your Honor, and more.

Everything Everywhere All at Once premiered in cinemas on March 25, 2022, and is favored as a top contender at the Oscars in 2023.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023