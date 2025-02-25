Is THIS the Next NBA Superstar? Meet the 6’5″ 11-Year-Old Dominating Youth Basketball

Eleven-year-old Archange Riley-Lemovou is making news not just because he’s young, but because he’s really tall—standing at 6 feet 5 inches. This is much taller than the average 11-year-old boy, who is about 4 feet 8 inches. His height, paired with his impressive basketball skills, has created some interesting discussions in youth basketball about fairness and competition since he has a big size advantage on the court.

Recommended Videos

Riley-Lemovou’s height helps him a lot during games. He easily gets more rebounds and makes more shots than his peers. While many kids his age are still learning the basics of basketball, his size allows him to perform plays that are usually done by older, more experienced players. Videos of him online show how easily he can outplay others, making simple layups and blocking shots without much effort.

However, being so tall also comes with challenges for him and the youth sports system. His ability to dominate raises questions about fairness in games. This situation is similar to what happens in other youth sports, like baseball, where differences in player height and pitching speed can make it hard to keep games fair.

Umpires can struggle to call strikes when comparing fast pitches from taller players with slower pitches from shorter ones, revealing the difficulties of officiating games with such noticeable physical differences. In basketball, while being tall is generally an advantage, Riley-Lemovou’s extreme height makes the imbalance even more pronounced.

10 YEAR OLD Archange Railey Lemovou is already 6'5" pic.twitter.com/S5IvfPaP0S — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 10, 2024

Looking ahead, it’s uncertain how his height will affect him in the long run. He may find it less beneficial as he starts playing against older kids who are also tall. If he spends too much time playing against much smaller players, he might miss out on developing certain skills that come from competing against players with a similar size and skill level. He may need to play with older, more experienced players to build a well-rounded skill set.

Despite these potential challenges, there’s no doubt about his talent. He is also recognized for being a good team player, not just relying on his height to score. He often makes passes and includes his teammates, showing that he has strong basketball intelligence beyond just his physical gifts.

This aspect of his game points to a bright future, no matter the difficulties stemming from his height. Many will be watching his journey closely as he navigates these unique circumstances, and it will be interesting to see if his size helps him succeed in higher levels of competition.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy