Kendrick Lamar Made Historic Music Milestone Thanks To Super Bowl Diss

Kendrick Lamar has made history on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to his performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. For the first time ever, three of his albums were in the top 10 at the same time, a milestone never before reached by a rap artist in the nearly 69 years of the chart’s existence. This success comes after he released physical copies of his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for the first time.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers returned to the number one spot on the chart dated February 22, marking its second week at the top. Meanwhile, DAMN. and good kid, m.A.A.d city were in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively. This achievement beats out records held by other artists, including Taylor Swift, who had five albums in the top 10 in December 2023, and Prince, who was the previous male artist record holder before Lamar.

Prince’s accomplishment came after his death in 2016, making Lamar the first living male artist to achieve this since Herb Alpert in 1966. The Billboard 200 chart is based on sales data from February 7 to February 13, and its release was delayed by a day because of the Presidents’ Day holiday in the U.S.

The spike in Lamar’s album sales is largely credited to the attention from his Super Bowl performance, resulting in his best sales week since 2017 when he released his album in physical formats.

Lamar’s success isn’t limited to just the top 10. To Pimp a Butterfly and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers both saw major increases in their rankings, moving up to 54 and 75, respectively. Additionally, the Black Panther soundtrack, which features a collaboration with SZA, re-entered the chart at number 42. SZA’s album SOS also climbed to number two, marking a unique moment where two Super Bowl halftime performers held the top two spots on the chart right after the game.

With his number one ranking, Lamar is the latest Super Bowl halftime performer to achieve this honor following their performance, with Justin Timberlake being the last to do so in 2018 with Man of the Woods.

Source: Billboard

