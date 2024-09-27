Maggie Smith Passes Away At Age 89

Dame Maggie Smith, the celebrated British actress known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27, 2024. Her family confirmed that she died peacefully in a London hospital early that morning.

Smith’s career spanned an impressive eight decades, during which she garnered numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, eight BAFTAs, a knighting by Queen Elizabeth, and three Emmys. She first gained recognition in the late 1950s and early 1960s for her stage work and her film debut in 1958’s Nowhere to Go, which earned her her first BAFTA nomination.

In the late 60s and 70s, Smith won her first Oscar for her portrayal of the unconventional teacher Miss Jean Brodie in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She received her second Oscar in 1978 for her role in California Suite. However, it’s easy to say that many of her younger fans know her by her work in the Harry Potter Film series.

Smith’s more recent work introduced her to a new generation of fans. Her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films showcased her ability to portray stern authority and wry humor. She played the role so well that many fans consider her character their favorite, and the advancement of her character to Head Master is seen as a boost for the series.

In the television series Downton Abbey and its subsequent films, she played the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess of Grantham, a role that earned her widespread acclaim and several awards. There will no doubt be many tributes and tweets dedicated to the Dame, and she deserves all the praise she receives for her glorious career. Smith is survived by her two sons, actors Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, and five grandchildren. Her family has requested privacy during this time.

