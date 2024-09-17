Marvel Might Unite Toby McGuire & Hugh Jackman

Reports indicate that Marvel Studios is actively considering including several notable characters from previous non-MCU Marvel films in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. This potential crossover event has brought considerable excitement among fans, particularly those eager to see the return of iconic portrayals like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The information stems from a report by The Cosmic Circus, which suggests that Marvel is particularly interested in bringing together Maguire and Jackman for meaningful interactions within the film. This doesn’t mean starring roles, but big enough that they are shown or mentioned. Additionally, the studio is reportedly discussing the possible inclusion of Nicholas Cage, reprising his role as Ghost Rider and potentially making an appearance in the highly anticipated Secret Wars.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While the news remains unconfirmed, it aligns with existing fan theories surrounding Avengers: Secret Wars. However, keep in mind that many theories just add a bunch of people to the movie who have played roles before. The film, seemingly drawing inspiration from the 2015 comic book series of the same name, is known for its multiverse-centric plot. This means it could serve as a platform to reunite characters from diverse cinematic universes, offering a fun crossover.

The possibility of seeing Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman share the screen is particularly enticing, as both actors have recently revisited their iconic roles. Maguire made a memorable appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. The potential inclusion of Nicholas Cage as Ghost Rider only adds to the excitement. While his film wasn’t as successful as many would hope, Cage is a huge comic fan and would likely love to portray the character again.

However, it’s important to say that none of this is confirmed, but is more from what Alex Perez has heard from his insider time. To me, it sounds a lot like guesses. Avengers: Secret Wars is still in the development phase, and pushing out rumors is a great way to become known since you’re just telling people what they want to hear and the ones that are right will build your credibility. The film’s release is years away, and concrete confirmations aren’t likely to come.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy