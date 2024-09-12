NICKMERCS Urges Dr Disrespect To Release DMs Amid Twitch Conspiracy

Controversial streamer Dr Disrespect is still waging war against the massive streaming platform Twitch, and has been claiming that staff from the company conspired against him to have him permanently banned from the platform.

While the streamer claims he still has more to share regarding the ban, many colleagues in Dr Disrespect’s circle have urged him to show tangible proof after he admitted to sending explicit messages to a minor in a now-deleted tweet thread earlier in 2024. One of these colleagues, a fellow streamer named NICKMERCS, is urging the Doc to speak up and reveal the DMs Twitch cited as the reason for his ban.

After speaking out against Dr Disrespect after his return stream, NICKMERCS is now speaking out about Twitch, stating that he does, in fact, believe that the streaming platform may have plotted against Dr Disrespect to get him banned. This doesn’t mean he’s no in support of Doc, though – Nick has still confirmed he wants nothing to do with his former friend due to his past actions.

I don’t care if he didn’t break any laws or if a judge found him guilty or not. He admitted to it. We know enough that there was a conversation going on. We also know he had been cheating on his wife, you can put two and two together. NICKMERCS

Regardless, Nick does believe that Twitch staff may have worked together to get Doc banned.

Nickmercs responded to Dr Disrespect's return and says:



-Doc apologized to them the day his statement released

-Nick doesn't care about the "legal" side of it

-Thinks Twitch was plotting against Doc still

-He needs to reveal the whispers if he's backtracking now

-He won't… pic.twitter.com/GFBewWj9Hf — Hunter (@HUN2R) September 11, 2024

Nick believes that Twitch might have played dirty due to his belief that the platform has been shady in the past, citing multiple instances where Twitch has “cherry-picked” what they decide to pursue in terms of suspensions and bans.

What Dr Disrespect chooses to do now is completely up to him – as the streamer stated on September 6, he still has more to disclose, but only time will tell what he decides to pursue as he continues to try and come back to the internet.

Source: Dexerto

