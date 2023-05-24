Oshi no Ko Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Episode 7 Spoilers: A Star Emerges

Image: Doga Kobo

The last episode of Oshi no Ko was the extremely heavy gut punch everybody expected. It dealt with the depressive subject matter in a tactful, tasteful, transformative matter, but now the plot must carry forward with that cat out of the bag. Aqua is still far from attaining the revenge he desires, and his work on the dating show is not quite over. Read more for the Oshi no Ko Episode 8 release date!

Oshi no Ko Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Episode 8 will release on HIDIVE on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The episode is an English sub simulcast available exclusively on the HIDIVE streaming platform after its initial Japanese TV broadcast.

For fans wishing to catch the latest episode but live in a different time zone from the ones listed above, read on below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Akane Kurokawa dazzles Aqua with her acting ability, channeling an unexpected source of inspiration. Be warned, spoilers for

Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 8

Akane gazed into the abyss but was pulled back by Aqua in a stunning rescue. What resulted in the aftermath was a confession to her mother about the cyberbullying, and a brave move by Aqua to try and manipulate public approval toward the show and Akane by publishing the unabashed truth.

The results were stunning, and the tribute paid by Akane’s on-set friends was touching, moving her to tears and finally bringing her out of isolation. The show could properly move forward with her back on board, but in the process of doing so, they asked Aqua who his ideal woman was. In an all-too-telling moment, he stated frankly his idealized characteristics that line up with Ai Hoshino herself, and Akane takes note of this, going into an intensive research journey.

In Oshi no Ko Episode 8, upon its release we’ll see the stunning transformation of Akane Kurokawa as she absorbs Ai like a role to win over Aqua. It’s here that we see her hard work paying off, showing signs of a virtuoso talent, a chameleon in her element.

The method acting is so effective it instantly charms Aqua, which I imagine was problematic for him given what we know about how old he was in his past life. This in turn causes Kana to feel threatened, as she originally fancied herself as his love interest.

But Aqua sees Akane more as a tool with this new persona, with this insight into Ai being an asset he can’t let go, so in a calculated move, he kisses her onscreen for the show, intertwining their lives from then on. It’ll be exciting to see how this plays out in the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 8!

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023