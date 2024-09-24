Pitch: The Penguin Showrunner Doesn’t See It As “A Comic Book Show”

The HBO series The Penguin, a spin-off of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, is taking a new approach to the iconic villain’s nickname. Showrunner Lauren LeFranc has revealed that it won’t be thrown around as openly as it’s been in other iterations.

LeFranc’s decision stems from what she feels would be Oswald Cobblepot’s perspective. The nickname is perceived as derogatory, something imposed on him by others rather than a self-chosen identity.

While previous portrayals of the Penguin have often embraced the nickname and its associated imagery, LeFranc said she wants to present a more grounded and relatable character. The series avoids relying on familiar tropes, such as the top hat, any allusion to a tail, and cigarette holder, in favor of a more nuanced portrayal.

This extends to Cobblepot’s physical disability. LeFranc wants to avoid stereotypes and show that Penguin’s villainy stems from his psychological makeup rather than a physical ailment. The show wants to portray Cobblepot with empathy, acknowledging his challenges without resorting to sentimentality or pity.

Colin Farrell himself, the actor playing Penguin, appreciates the nuanced handling of the nickname, though he liked a scene that was ultimately cut/ The scene would have depicted Cobblepot embracing the Penguin moniker, recognizing the power and mythology associated with it.

This would have been closer to the comic version of Penguin, who, like other villains, realizes what power comes from a legend. This would also make sure they don’t seem a bit soft, letting a nickname bother them when they’re supposed to be hardened criminals capable of stomaching anything. However, the show isn’t going for that; the nickname may hurt his feelings, so he won’t make it his power.

LeFranc’s vision for The Penguin is more of a crime drama than a comic book show. By focusing on a character regular people can relate to, she hopes to attract a wider audience, including those who may not be familiar with Batman by now.

