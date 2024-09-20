Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

RDJ’s Dr Doom Might Be Explained By Terrifying Comic

Some theories make more sense than others.
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 12:02 pm

The casting of Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films has been a source of ongoing controversy and speculation since its announcement at San Diego Comic-Con. While some fans are excited to see the Iron Man actor return in a new role, others have expressed disappointment and concern, arguing that the decision could hinder fresh talent and potentially harm the character’s portrayal.

Recommended Videos

In August, Downey offered his first comments about his return to the MCU, stating that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige convinced him to take the role by stressing the importance of not disappointing fan expectations and getting Doctor Doom “right.” However, these remarks were met with mixed reactions (thanks, WGTC), with some fans seeing the reasoning as a disingenuous attempt to justify a questionable casting choice.

What’s interesting is that there is a new theory suggesting RDJ’s Doctor Doom could be inspired by the recent Ultimates #4 comic book, in which Reed Richards is transformed into the iconic villain by the Maker, an evil version of himself from an alternate universe. This has led to speculation that the MCU’s Doctor Doom might actually be an alternate version of Tony Stark, who has been similarly corrupted by the Maker.

This theory would make the casting make more sense, especially if it turns out that RDJ isn’t the main Doom but a mislead. That Tony Stark would be one from a different universe, which means a Dr. Doom could exist in the MCU timeline. This could be a huge misdirection from Marvel to get fans off the trail of the real Doom.

There is speculation that Feige may have intended to contact another actor, such as Cillian Murphy, but accidentally reached out to Downey Jr. instead. That holds very little weight and seems like a shot in the dark, but Murphy as Dr. Doom makes sense and would be something Marvel keeps in the back pocket until much later if the theory above is true.

Whether or not any theory proves to be true remains to be seen. Even with these theories floating around, the casting of RDJ will remain a topic of intense debate and speculation. Fans will have to wait until the release of Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 to see how the actor embodies the iconic villain and whether he can overcome the initial skepticism surrounding his casting.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter