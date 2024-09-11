Spider-Man 4 Confirms New Director

Spider-Man 4 is getting an acclaimed director to bring the movie to life. The announcement has come following long speculation about who the director would be. Jon Watts, who directed the trilogy, will not be returning, but Marvel has signed on an MCU legend to direct.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director acclaimed for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will helm the upcoming Spider-Man 4. This solidifies his position as a key figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several prominent names were rumored to be in the running, including Justin Lin, Drew Goddard, and Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah. However, Deadline is reporting that Cretton is confirmed to take on the responsibility.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Cretton’s involvement with Marvel Studios has been dynamic. After stepping back from directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now titled Avengers: Doomsday), the studio seemed to have really wanted to find another project for the director. While Cretton is still attached to direct the Shang-Chi sequel, it appears that the Spider-Man film is taking precedence, with shooting scheduled to commence early next year. This rapid progress suggests the studio wants the movie out soon.

There are no details on what plot Spider-Man 4 will have. The end of the trilogy set up open possibilities for the webhead. According to the same report, However, rumors suggest potential disagreements between Sony’s Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige concerning the narrative direction. While Feige is reportedly inclined toward a smaller-scale adventure, perhaps dialing back the Multiverse elements that were prominent in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rothman is rumored to be keen on capitalizing on the success of that film by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spider-Man.

Feige is responsible for a lot of good that came with the MCU and knows the character of Spider-Man very well, having worked at Marvel for so long. He likely knows better about what will work well in the long term, setting up future installments that don’t rely on the previous film’s success. Rothman wanting to bring back Maguire and Garfield feels like a safe play that won’t earn long-term success and would likely lead to fan backlash. In other words, it’s incredibly short-sighted and would likely hurt the series, but that’s only if these rumors are to be believed.

